EMPORIA -- After seeing their season openers last Friday postponed, both Washburn Rural and Emporia showed plenty of rust early in in Tuesday's boys game in Emporia. Plenty.

But Rural was able to shake off its early funk in the second half, pulling away from a 15-14 halftime lead for a 42-29 win in a defensive grinder.

Joe Berry keyed Rural's second-half revival, scoring 13 of his game-high 17 points in the second half. He did the bulk of his damage at the free throw line, hitting 7 of 8 charities in the half.

No other Junior Blue joined Berry in double figures, with Jack Bachelor finishing with nine points. But the Rural defense was smothering, holding Emporia to just 12 field goals and limiting Spartan standout Charles Snyder to just 11 points.

Rural's girls had no trouble offensively in its opener, scoring 39 points combined in the second and third quarters of a 60-44 win over the Spartans. But after leading 30-15 at halftime, the Junior Blues had to fight off a late surge by the Spartans that included a 19-point fourth quarter in which Gracie Gilpin hit two of Emporia's three 3-pointers.

Emporia had no answer for Rural six-footer Brookly DeLeye, who scored a game-high 19 points. DeLeye had eight in Rural's 20-point second quarter, hitting a pair of 3-pointers.

Emma Krueger added 13 for Rural, connecting three times beyond the arc, and all six Rural scorers tallied at least six points.

Heights girls rally falls short

Down 24-13 at halftime to visiting Free State, the Shawnee Heights girls picked themselves up off the mat and showed some fight in the second half. It darn near got the T-Birds a win.

Keyed by a 16-3 edge in the third quarter, Heights came all the way back and tied the game on Abby Schulte's 3-pointer with just under 20 seconds left to play.

Free State played for a last shot and got one from its best player, Shannon Clarke. Clarke's shot rimmed out, but teammate Daeci Walker was right there for the putback at the buzzer for the win.

"A tough loss," Heights coach Bob Wells said. "But the girls played with a lot of toughness and resiliency."

After scoring just two points in the second quarter to see an 11-9 first quarter lead disappear, Heights bounced back in the third. Ady Burghart scored six of her game-high 16 points in a 16-point period overall for the T-Birds, while Schulte added four.

Heights also held Free State to just three points in the third, taking a 29-27 lead into the fourth. It was back and forth from there with Clarke scoring five of her 15 points in the period to restore a late three-point lead before the final sequence.

Cair Paravel boys cruise again

After taking the title at the modified Waverly round-robin last week, Cair Paravel's boys followed with a 68-40 rout of visiting KC Christ Prep on Tuesday. The Lions jumped out to a 20-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 40-22 at halftime.

Zach Clark and Luke Fay delivered a 1-2 knockout punch for Cair Paravel. Clark connected on 12 of 16 field goal attempts for a game-high 29 points, while Fay was 7 of 10 from the field and finished with 20.

Cair Paravel shot 26 of 49 overall.

In the girls game, Cair Paravel rallied from down 10 to start the fourth quarter, but fell just short of its second win of the season.

Jaley Barkley scored a game-high 23 points for the Lions and hit two big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to key the rally from 10 down.

WASHBURN RURAL BOYS 42, EMPORIA 29

Washburn Rural;6;9;11;16;--;42

Emporia;9;5;5;10;--;29

Washburn Rural (1-0, 1-0) -- Bachelor 3 3-4 9, Williams 1 0-1 2, D. Brady 1 0-0 2, Berry 5 7-8 17, Hutchinson 3 0-0 6, N. Brady 2 0-1 4, Howard 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 10-14 42.

Emporia (0-1, 0-1) -- Stewart 0 0-1 0, Ortega 2 (1) 0-2 5, Gilpin 2 0-0 4, Leeds 3 (3) 0-0 9, Snyder 5 1-5 11. Totals 12 (4) 1-8 29

WASHBURN RURAL GIRLS 60, EMPORIA 44

Washburn Rural;10;20;14;16;--;60

Emporia;8;7;10;19;--;44

Washburn Rural (1-0, 1-0) -- Lutz 3 (1) 0-0 7, Krueger 5 (3) 0-0 13, Canfield 2 (2) 0-0 6, Hurtig 3 (2) 1-4 9, Ingram 3 0-0 6, DeLeye 7 (2) 3-4 19.

Emporia (1-1, 0-1) -- Gilpin 5 (2) 0-0 12, Kirmer 1 0-0 2, Adams 3 (1) 0-1 7, Peak 2 0-0 4, Stewart 0 1-2 1, Baker 4 (1) 0-1 9, Garcia 0 3-5 3, Snyder 3 0-1 6.

FREE STATE 40, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS GIRLS 38

Free State;9;15;3;13;--;40

Shawnee Heights;11;2;16;9;--;38

Free State -- Harrell 3 (2) 2-4 10, Clarke 5 (2) 3-5 15, Walker 4 (1) 0-0 9, Kimori 2 0-0 4, McIntire 1 0-2 2.

Shawnee Heights (0-1) -- Showalter 1 0-0 2, Brown 0 2-2 2, Burghart 8 0-2 16, Hawkins 4 (1) 0-0 9, Schulte 2 (2) 1-2 7, Oczko 0 2-2 2.

CAIR PARAVEL BOYS 68, KC CHRIST PREP 40

Christ Prep;8;14;7;11;--;40

Cair Paravel;20;20;10;18;--;68

KC Christ Prep -- Stamatis 1 (1) 1-2 4, Broome 5 (4) 0-0 14, Rinehart 0 0-1 0, Ferrell 2 1-1 5, Crews 2 (1) 0-0 5, Stanford 2 (1) 3-3 8, Atwood 2 0-1 4.

Cair Paravel (3-0) -- Everhart 3 0-0 6, Hastert 3 5-6 11, Clark 12 5-6 29, Fay 8 (1) 3-4 20, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Unruh 0 0-1 0.

KC CHRIST PREP 41, CAIR PARAVEL GIRLS 40

Christ Prep;10;13;13;5;--;41

Cair Paravel;12;9;5;14;--;40

KC Christ Prep -- Engle 6 0-1 12, Calhoun 0 1-3 1, Friesen 3 0-0 6, Enderby 1 2-2 4, Perez 4 (1) 2-7 11, Heinbach 3 0-3 6, Frisbie 0 1-2 1.

Cair Paravel -- Ja. Barkley 9 (3) 2-3 23, Ewing 0 0-2 0, Jo. Barkley 3 1-7 7, Kuder 4 0-0 8, Schwartz 1 0-0 2.