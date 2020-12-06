The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls basketball team used a balanced scoring attack and a third-quarter spark from Kyleigh Allen to close out a productive tournament for the Monarchs with a 44-31 win over Hays High on Saturday in the Gerald Mitchell Hays City Shootout.

TMP (2-1) led by a point at halftime but gained separation in the third quarter thanks to key plays on both ends by Allen, who scored five straight during a 13-5 third frame for TMP.

Allen, who has been playing through a knee injury, finished with 11 points.

"She gave it everything she had today," TMP coach Rose McFarland said. "She was spent by the end."

Emilee Lane fought though early foul trouble to finish with nine points for TMP while Megan Hamel and Kassidi Yost added eight each. Sophia Balthazor also hit two timely 3s for TMP.

"We want the balanced scoring," McFarland said. "We want everybody to feel like any night it might be a different kid. I thought (Sophia Balthazor) stepped up and knocked down some big threes. Megan’s shot was falling.

"But at the beginning of the game, nobody’s shot was falling. We were taking some good looks, we just weren’t finishing. Inside we rushing a little bit, but we settled down in the second half and pulled away a little bit."

The Indians led for most of the first quarter and were tied with the Monarchs on three occasions in the second quarter. But Hays struggled offensively after halftime.

"We had some good moments there," Hays High coach Len Melvin said. "Again, it came down to that second half lull. TMP did a couple things that put them in a position to be ahead two or three possessions and we just didn’t respond again.

"But leading up to that point, I was really encouraged. Our defense was really good tonight."

Aleyia Ruder, Maia Lummus and Morgan Engel each had seven points for Hays High, while Ashlyn Flax added six off the bench.

"It seems Ashlyn Flax gave us a little bit of a spark," Melvin said. "When she came in and did that, it seemed like that there was a contagious affect where everybody started kind of wanting to go to the rim. But then when we got behind, we need that same leader to step up. When we got behind it seemed like nobody wanted the ball then.

"But we were a lot better with the ball tonight. We had 18 turnovers, which is still too many, but I thought we were a lot stronger with the ball."

McFarland said the players enjoyed the crosstown rivalry game.

"They know a lot of those kids, some of them went to school with some of them," McFarland said. "I said, ’Who’s that?’ They know all their names. It’s not like that normally.

"They’re a young team like us. Good luck to Hays High the rest of the way. I think they got us a nice nucleus and a lot of young kids. I think they’ll really progress during the season."

TMP-Marian girls 44, Hays High 31

TMP;8;11;13;12;—;44

Hays;10;8;5;8;—;31

TMP (2-1) — Lane 3 3-4 9, Balthazor 2 0-0 6, Hamel 3 1-2 8, Yost 4 0-0 8, Allen 4 3-5 11, VonLintel 1 0-2 2, Garcia 0 0-0 0, Herrman 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-13 44.

Hays (0-3) — Lang 2 0-0 4, Green 0 1-2 1, Ruder 2 3-6 7, Lummus 1 5-8 7, Engel 1 5-8 7, Flax 1 4-4 6, Johnson 2 0-2 4, Ke 0 0-0 0, Humphrey 0 0-0 0, Melvin 0 0-0 0, Sennett 0 0-0 0, Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, Robben 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 13-22 31.

3-point goals — TMP 3 (Balthazor 2, Hamel). Total fouls — TMP 17, Hays 14. Fouled out — none.