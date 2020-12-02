The biggest difference-maker in Kansas basketball’s victory Tuesday night over Kentucky, Jalen Wilson has undoubtedly surprised some with his level of play through three games this season.

Just don’t count the redshirt freshman among that group of eyebrow-raisers.

"This isn’t something that I’m shocked by," said Wilson, speaking after the No. 7-ranked Jayhawks’ 65-62 victory over No. 20 Kentucky at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. "I’ve worked hard to be in this position, and I don’t think anyone else is shocked by it."

Wilson’s hard work more than paid off against the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pounder tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds for the victorious Jayhawks, with 21 of those points and seven of those rebounds coming in 17 explosive second-half minutes. With Wilson on the court after intermission — the forward anchored the five-spot in his team’s oft-deployed all-small lineup — KU outscored Kentucky by 15 points.

KU coach Bill Self gave Wilson recognition in the postgame locker room, remarks he echoed moments later at a news conference.

"We don’t come close to winning the game," Self said, "without him."

Wilson was often KU’s only offense in a contest that was a struggle for both squads.

The Jayhawks, whose dreadful shooting led to a 13-point deficit late in the first half, clawed back to tie the game at 53 on a Wilson fastbreak layup with 3:49 left to play. That bucket, which followed a pair of Wilson 3s, concluded an incredible stretch that saw the Denton, Texas, native score 18 of his team’s first 23 second-half points, with Wilson responsible for all six of KU’s made field goals to that point in the period.

"That mentality of a junkyard dog, yeah, it’s just the chip on my shoulder, everything I came through last year, not being able to play at all," said Wilson, a former four-star recruit who played just two games a season ago before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. "So you know, I wanted to come out and prove to people what I can do."

KU (2-1) wouldn’t trail again, but it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing the rest of the way.

Dajuan Harris’ two made free throws gave the Jayhawks a two-point lead, but Olivier Sarr locked the game at 55-all with a jumper with 3:07 left. Ochai Agbaji responded, however, with a rare made 3 — the teams combined to go 8 for 42 from beyond the arc — and on Kentucky’s next possession, Harris notched a steal on a deflection and kicked it ahead to Agbaji for a transition dunk that made it a 60-55 game with 2:26 left.

Devin Askew’s free-throw makes cut the Wildcats’ deficit to three, but it was Wilson once again with an answer, this time scoring the Jayhawks’ final bucket on a shot fake-turned-layup for a 62-57 edge with 1:37 remaining.

Brandon Boston’s jumper off the glass again made it a one-possession game, and Kentucky had a chance to tie it up after Marcus Garrett’s layup with 41.8 seconds left missed the rim and resulted in a shot clock violation. But Terrence Clarke missed a quick 3, and after the second straight missed free throw from Agbaji, Christian Braun grabbed his sixth and final offensive rebound and was fouled, hitting one of his tries for a 63-59 edge with 23 seconds left.

Davion Mintz heaved in a desperation 3 with 12.4 seconds remaining to make it a one-point game, but this time Agbaji was true from the stripe, connecting on both to push the lead back to three with 10.2 left. Agbaji guarded Mintz on the latter’s missed attempt at a game-tying trey, and the ball ricocheted to Braun, who ran away from the Wildcats and ran out the clock on the victory.

KU shot just 29.9% from the floor in the contest. Kentucky (1-2), meanwhile, got 12 points apiece from Boston and Mintz and a 12-rebound, eight-block showing from Isaiah Jackson but connected on just 3 of 21 tries from deep.

"That was ugly, but the key to having great seasons isn’t winning when you play good. If you’ve got good players and you play well you’re probably going to win most of those games," Self said. "The key to having great seasons is somehow winning games when you’re not good. And we’ve done that a ton in the time that I’ve been here or we’ve been here at KU, and tonight was another one of those. ...

"When the ball is not going in the hole and you have to shoot 3s and they’re blocking everything you’re putting up on the glass it seems like early on, you know, those are hard games to win. So I’m really pleased with how tough we played."

Agbaji finished with 17 points on 5-for-17 shooting, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block and 1 steal in 37 minutes, while Braun had 8 points on 4-for-11 shooting, 13 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals in 38 minutes. Garrett, who twice tested negative for COVID-19 but nevertheless battled an unknown ailment that Self said gave the Jayhawk starting point guard headaches, an upset stomach and breathing issues, fought through those issues to net 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in 35 minutes.

KU’s second most-important player, however, may very well have been Harris, who proved invaluable for a second straight game. The 6-1, 160-pound redshirt freshman finished with just two points but added five assists, four steals, a block and a charge taken in 25 minutes, navigating an all-small lineup that the Jayhawks rode to great success.

"The way CB (Braun) rebounded the ball on an off night, the way Och competed on an off shooting night, as well, and the way Marcus competed considering how sick he is, I thought it was great," Self said. "And then of course you have Dajuan Harris who, next to Jalen, he’s the best player in the game. I thought it was a great win."

Again, unsurprising, says Wilson.

"This is two games in a row where Dajuan has came in when we needed a spark off the bench and he’s given us everything that we need," Wilson said. "This is nothing shocking to me. I’ve seen Juan do this every day in practice, and I hope that he continues to do this."

KU will next play host to Washburn (3-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. It will be a home opener unlike any other for the Jayhawks, who will limit attendance to just a handful of player family members.

"It’s going to be different, but it’s going to be different all year long," Self said. "Might as well just roll with it."