Boys

Central Heights Vikings

Coach: Tyler Oestreicher (5th year).

Last year’s record: 8-13 (2-5, 6th in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (2) Jarod Crawford, G, 6-0, jr.; Brady Burson, G/F, 6-2, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Hunter Bones, G/F, 6-3, sr.; Connor Peel, G, 6-1, so.; Luke Burkdoll, G, 6-0, so.; Max Cannady, G, 5-5, so.; Luke Brown, F, 6-1, so.; Ethan Rowan, G, 6-1, fr.

Outlook: After posting one of best seasons in recent years in 2018-19, winning 15 games, Vikings slipped back below .500 last year. ... Crawford led team in scoring last year with 12 points per game. ... Burson added 6.2 points per game and Bones 4.2 points a game. ... Burson also averaged 7.6 rebounds per game. ... Crawford added 5.1 assists per game. ... Vikings will be young this year with just two seniors and bulk of roster made up of sophomores.

Chase County Bulldogs

Coach: Cade Witte (2nd year).

Last year’s record: 11-11 (1-6, 7th in league).

Postseason: lost in 1A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (4) Owen Eisman, F, 6-2, sr.; Blaise Holloway, G, 5-7, sr.; Cory Johnson, G, 6-2, sr.; Lane Gilbreath, G, 5-11, sr.; Tylon Ybarra, G, 5-10, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Brock Lauer, G, 5-7, sr.; Rhett Reyer, G, 5-7, jr.; Cooper Schroer, G, 6-2, so.; Aiden Eidman, F, 6-3, so.

Outlook: Bulldogs’ 11 wins were most since 2013-14. ... Owen Eidmen was leading scorer last year with 12.8 points per game and he also added team-high 7.5 rebounds per game. ... Holloway was right behind with 11.1 points per game. ... Gilbreath added 3.3 points per game but no other returner had more than 2 per game. ... Buldogs were 10-5 outside of league play.

Council Grove Braves

Coach: Bruce Hula (16th year).

Last year’s record: 9-11 (5-1, T2nd in league).

Postseason: lost in 3A sub-state quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (3) Hadyn Bieling, sr.; Koen Hula, jr.; Kellen Marshall, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Corbyn Miller, sr.; Isaac Buchman, sr.; Hunter Brintle, jr.; Kaleb Litke, jr.

Outlook: For second straight year, Braves finished runner-up in league despite posting losing record overall. ... Hula had big sophomore season, averaging 13.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. ... Braves return 63% of scoring and rebounding despite graduation of five seniors. ... Beiling added 10.1 points per game and Marshall chipped in 8.2 per game. ... Bieling also had 4.7 rebounds per game and led team with 2.9 steals and 3.4 assists per game.

Lyndon Tigers

Coach: Michael Massey (15th year).

Last year’s record: 19- (5-2, 4th in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state finals.

Returning starters: (5) Luke Detwiler, G, 6-0, sr.; Miles Kitselman, F, 6-5, sr.; Darian Massey, G, 6-1, jr.; Toby Miller, F, 6-3, jr.; Jackson Biggs, G/F, 6-5, so.

Other returners/newcomers: Trey Bazil, G, 5-9, jr.; Nick Brooker, F, 6-3, sr.; Evan Feuerborn, G, 5-9, so.

Outlook: After down year in 2018-19, which included winless league showing, Tigers rebounded nicely and return everyone. ... Tigers won league tournament. ... Kitselman averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds per game last year. ... Detwiler added 13.2 points, 4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. ... Miller also was in double figures with 10.2 points per game and 5 rebounds a contest. ... Biggs added 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds and Massey had 6.5 points and 6.1 assists a game. ... Bid to return to state ended with loss to high-powered Seabury in sub-state finals. ... Massey won 200th game in career last year.

Mission Valley Vikings

Coach: Jordan Hysten (7th year).

Last year’s record: 14-7 (5-1, T2nd in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (2) Dayton Logan, F, 6-5, sr.; Dawson Logan, G, 6-1, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Ben Rudeen, F, 6-1, sr.; Ashton McGinley, G, 6-0, sr.; Keaton Marcotte, F, 6-2, jr.; Joel Deters, G, 5-10, jr.; Carter Phillips,G, 5-10, jr.; AJ Rubio, G, 5-8, so.

Outlook: Vikings couldn’t quite repeat state berth from 2018-19, but still tied for second in league and posted winning season. ... Dayton Logan averaged 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last year, but only played in eight games. ... Dawson Logan added 8.4 points per game. ... Rudeen, McGinley and Marcotte all started at some points last year with Marcotte averaging 4.2 points per game. ... Graduation claimed double-digit scorers Jake Benortham and Will Blythe. ... Schedule is tough with Royal Valley, Riley County and Madison on non-conference portion.

Northern Heights Wildcats

Coach: Jacob Lang (6th year).

Last year’s record: 18-4 (6-1, 1st in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (2) Braden Hines, G, 6-2, jr.; Jerrod Campbell, G, 5-10, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Darrett King, G, 5-8, sr.; Hunter Plankinton, G, 5-10, sr.; Kolden Ryberg, G, 5-10, so.; Kaedin Massey, C, 6-7, fr.

Outlook: Wildcats captured league title and won most games in more than a decade, making seven-win improvement from previous season. ... Graduation hit hard, claiming dominant all-leaguers Cameron Heiman and Tee Preisner. ... Heins is leading returning scorer at 10 points per game and also had 4 rebounds per game. ... Campbell added 3 points per game but is only other proven player back. ... Massey could be impact freshman with great size.

Osage City Indians

Coach: Dennis Fort (27th year).

Last year’s record: 10-11 (3-4, 5th in league).

Postseason: lost in 3A sub-state quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (3) Shane Orender, G, 5-10, sr.; Gunnar Fort, F, 6-3, sr.; Tyler Sage, G, 5-10, jr.; Landon Boss, F, 6-1, so.

Other returners/newcomers: Reid Crawford, G, 5-11, sr.; Jayce Brenner, G, 5-10, jr.; Kason Moon, G, 5-10, jr.; Kadon Kirkpatrick, F, 6-2, so.; Breckin Bowin, G, 5-7, so.

Outlook: Indians posted rare sub-.500 season, but return bulk of squad. ... Boss averaged team-high 12 points and 6 rebounds per game as freshman starter last year. ... Orender added 10 points per game. ... Fort returns after missing last season with injury and was leading scorer two years ago as sophomore. ... Brenner, Crawford and Kirkpatrick all are injured to start season and Brenner could miss entire season. ... Sage averaged 6 points per game.

West Franklin Falcons

Coach: Kris Hassler (1st year).

Last year’s record: 1-20 (0-7, 8th in league).

Postseason: lost in 3A sub-state quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (2) Cade Fischer, F, 6-7, sr.; Nathan Hower, G, 5-11, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Jessejames Martinez, F, 6-0, sr.; Trey Rogers, G, 6-2, so.; Dustin Burns, F, 6-1, sr.

Outlook: Hassler becomes Falcons’ fourth head coach in four years replacing Terry Messenger. ... Fischer averaged 13.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last year, but missed part of season with injury. ... Hower added 6.5 points per game. ... Graduation claimed five seniors who played a lot of minutes, but 35% of scoring returns. ... Rogers added 3.8 points off the bench.

Girls

Central Heights Vikings

Coach: Doug North (5th year).

Last year’s record: 4-16 (1-6, 7th in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (4) Mary Roehl, G/F, 5-7, sr.; Lily Meyer, G, 5-6, jr.; Taryn Compton, G, 5-4, jr.; Cameron Peel, F, 5-8, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Cheyenne Higbie, C, 5-9, sr.

Outlook: Heights lost leading scorer Abby Brown to graduation but pretty much everyone else is back. ... Roehl averaged 6 points per game but missed last half of season with concussion. ... Compton is leading returning scorer at 7 points per game. ... Peel and Higbie missed nine and seven games, respectively, last year due to injury. ... Vikings only have 10 players out with six of those seeing varsity time last year.

Chase County Bulldogs

Coach: Ron Slaymaker (7th year).

Last year’s record: 19-3 (6-1, 2nd in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state semifinals.

Returning starters: (2) Britney Schroer, F, 5-9, sr.; Kaylee Simpson, F, 5-10, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Abby Tubach, 5-7, jr.; Lexi Monahan, 5-7, jr.; Alexis Hatcher, 5-7, jr.; Sierra Johnson, 5-7, jr.; Brylee Potter, 5-6, sr.

Outlook: Only losses last year came to Rural Vista, Northern Heights and Hillsboro, the latter in the sub-state semifinals. ... Graduation claimed trio of three-year starters. ... Simpson led team in scoring at 12 points per game and rebounding at 10 rebounds a contest. ... Schroer added 8 points and 8 rebounds. ... Rest of roster is largely unproven, though Potter returns after not playing last two seasons. ... Slaymaker plans on retiring after this season.

Council Grove Braves

Coach: Eric Carter (1st year).

Last year’s record: 12-9 (4-2, 5th in league).

Postseason: lost in 3A sub-state quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (2) Paisli Butler, G, 5-6, jr.; Liz Armstrong, G, 5-9, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Daleyna King, C, 5-9, sr.; Kyla Jones, F, 5-8, sr.; Dulce Salas, G, 5-3, sr..

Outlook: Carter replaces Jason Shelangouski as coach. Graduation claimed leading scorer Abbi Good, but Armstrong was second on team in scoring at 8.1 points per game and Butler was third at 5.8 points per game. ... Armstrong also averaged 3.4 rebounds, tops among returners and Butler had 3.2 steals and 2.5 assists per game.

Lyndon Tigers

Coach: Toby Baker (7th year).

Last year’s record: 8-13 (3-4, 6th in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (3) Abby Criqui, G, 5-5, sr.; Maci Ramey, G, 5-5, jr.; Addyson Easter, F, 5-8, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Jolie Hielscher, G, 5-4, so.; Xandi VanWinkle, G, 5-6, jr.; Mia Fischer, F, 5-6, jr.; Aubrie Edington, G, 5-6, so.; Taylor Segrist, F, 5-6, so.; Aiyana Lacey, C, 6-3, jr.; Cleo Feltner, G/F, 5-6, sr.

Outlook: Graduation claimed two-time first-team all-league pick Brooke Addleman who was leading scorer and rebounder. ... Lacey is transfer who could have big impact. ... Several sophomores will have to contribute.

Mission Valley Vikings

Coach: Ben Packard (2nd year).

Last year’s record: 9-12 (2-4, 6th in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (2) Megan Deters, G, 5-5, sr.; Tatiana Halupa, F, 5-4, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Jaycie Calvaruzo, G, 5-3, jr.; Kinley Jones, C, 5-11, sr.; Paige Martin, G, 5-9, so.; Ashlyn Fast, C, 5-10, sr.; Morgan Tomlinson, F, 5-8, so.; Caylie VanMeter, F, 5-6, jr.; Emma Durkes, C, 5-10, so.; Brooke Roberts, F, 5-9, jr.

Outlook: Packard took over as coach after Christmas break last year. ... Deters averaged team-high 11 points per game and also had 5.4 rebounds and 3 steals per game. ... Halupa added 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. ... Calvaruzo and Martin each came off bench for more than 5 points per game with Martin also grabbing 4.5 rebounds a game. ... Vikings will have decent size overall.

Northern Heights Wildcats

Coach: Lanny Massey (9th year).

Last year’s record: 16-7 (7-0, 1st in league).

Postseason: lost in 2A sub-state finals.

Returning starters: (4) Caleigh Smart, F, 5-9, sr.; Kaley Boyce, G, 5-8, sr.; Makenna French, G, 5-7, jr.; Adrianna Brecheisen, G, 5-5, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Aubrey Hinrichs, G, 5-6, jr.; Kailyn Schlimme, F, 5-9, so.; Teagan Hines, F, 6-0, so.; Trysta Hahn, G, 5-5, jr.; Khylee White, G, 5-4, so.; Addison Landgren, G, fr.

Outlook: Wildcats won league outright after sharing it the previous season. ... Graduation claimed four-year all-league performer Khylee Massey, the team’s leading scorer. ... Smart averaged 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game and is two-time all-league performer. ... Boyce and French each averaged over 5 points per game with French also grabbing 4.5 rebounds per game. ... Wildcats have lost in sub-state finals each of last two seasons.

Osage City Indians

Coach: Chris Kirkpatrick (15th year).

Last year’s record: 13-11 (4-3, 4th in league).

Postseason: lost in 3A state tournament quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (4) Taylin Kirkpatrick, F/G, 5-7, sr.; Hayden Serna, G, 5-2, sr.; Dani Kerns, C, 5-10, sr.; Sara Davis, G, 5-7, sr.

Other returners/newcomers: Liz Devoll, G, 5-6, jr.; Trista Anderson, jr.; Jenna Hastert, jr.; Hannah Jones, jr.; Kassi Hamblin, jr.; Trinity Mullins, jr.; Greta Crawford, so.

Outlook: Indians knocked off No. 1 and 2 seeds at sub-state last year to earn first state tournament berth since 2011. ... Indians fell in quarterfinals, but pushed undefeated Nemaha Central in the loss. ... Serna averaged team-high 15.1 points per game. ... Kirkpatrick battled injuries but averaged 12 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. ... Kerns added 8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

West Franklin Falcons

Coach: Nancy Reed (2nd year).

Last year’s record: 5-16 (0-7, 8th in league).

Postseason: lost in 3A sub-state quarterfinals.

Returning starters: (3) Lily Judd, G, 5-9, jr.; Ally Hutchison, G, 5-4, sr.; Allison Swank, F, 6-0, jr.

Other returners/newcomers: Navaeh Scott, F, sr.; Emma Bailey, G, so.; Chloe Ecord, G, sr.; Lena Walter, G, jr.; Jaci Gull, G, jr.

Outlook: Falcons only lost two players to graduation, but have big hole to fill with loss of leading scorer and rebounder Brooke Flory.

FLINT HILLS LEAGUE

2019-20 STANDINGS

Boys

... League ... Overall

*Northern Heights ... 6-1 ... 18-4

Mission Valley ... 5-1 ... 14-7

Council Grove ... 5-1 ... 9-11

Lyndon ... 5-2 ... 19-4

Osage City ... 3-4 ... 10-11

Central Heights ... 2-5 ... 8-13

Chase County ... 1-6 ... 11-11

West Franklin ... 0-7 ... 1-20

Girls

... League ... Overall

*Northern Heights ... 7-0 ... 16-7

Chase County ... 6-1 ... 19-3

Council Grove ... 4-2 ... 12-9

Osage City ... 4-3 ... 13-11

Lyndon ... 3-4 ... 8-13

Mission Valley ... 2-4 ... 9-12

Central Heights ... 1-6 ... 4-16

West Franklin ... 0-7 ... 5-16

*–Champion

Returning all-leaguers

Boys

Hadyn Bieling, Council Grove (2nd); Landon Boss, Osage City (HM); Jarod Crawford, Central Heights (HM); Luke Detwiler, Lyndon (2nd); Owen Eidman, Chase County (HM); Cade Fischer, West Franklin (HM); Koen Hula, Council Grove (1st); Miles Kitselman, Lyndon (1st); Dayton Logan, Mission Valley (2nd); Kellen Marshall, Council Grove (2nd); Darian Massey, Lyndon (HM); Toby Miller, Lyndon (2nd); Shane Orender, Osage City (HM).

Girls

Megan Deters, Mission Valley (2nd); Taylin Kirkpatrick, Osage City (1st); Hayden Serna, Osage City (1st); Kaylee Simpson, Chase County (HM); Caleigh Smart, Northern Heights (2nd).