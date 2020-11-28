After losing senior forwards Lauren Raubenstine and Victoria Maxton, the Salina South girls are going to be a smaller team than in years past.

The Cougars finished the 2019-20 season 9-12, and will depend on their guards as they open up the season Friday at the South gym against Goddard-Eisenhower.

South returns three starters — all guards — in juniors Sydney Peterson (9.7 ppg) and Kylie Arnold (5.9 ppg) and sophomore Acacia Weis (7.1 ppg).

"It’s nice to have good guards returning," said Ryan Stuart, who begins his eighth season as South’s coach. "I feel like we do have really good guard play. We’re completely undersized, (so) it’s going to be a challenge."

The Cougars return one player from their interior in senior Lizzy Franco (1.9 ppg), who saw significant minutes when Raubenstine or Maxton were not on the floor.

"I think she was one of our better interior players at the end of last season," Stuart said of Franco. "She’s our post player with the most experience back, and hopefully, she’ll continue to play like she played at the end of last year."

Franco is undersized in the post at 5-foot-7, but the Cougars also will also look to 5-8 sophomore Liberty Allen and sophomore Lauren Harris to also play inside.

"She’s going to go through a lot of growing pains defending at that level, but she’ll see the floor some," Stuart said of Allen. "We’re going to have to play bigger than our size is, but hopefully we’ll be able to use their quickness and see if we can create some mismatches that way."

South also returns senior Mariah Janda (3.6 ppg) and junior Kalysa Hamel (3.0 ppg). Janda did start several games as a junior, and there’s a chance that Hamel could crack the starting lineup at some point, especially if the Cougars face COVID-19 quarantines.

"We have to try and piece it together," Stuart said. "The deeper your team is, the better this year. You can lose anyone on a dime for a week or two.

"Hopefully those opportunities will present themselves."

After opening with Eisenhower, the Cougars head to Buhler (Dec. 8) and Salina Central (Dec. 11) and open up Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I play at home against Maize South (Dec. 15) and Hutchinson (Dec. 17).

"Whoever we play is going to be a challenge for sure," Stuart said. "We were able to get to nine wins last year, and by the end of the year, I thought we were a pretty darn good basketball team. It doesn’t matter what night, we’re going to be playing somebody that’s capable of beating us."