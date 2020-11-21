SENECA — Rossville wasn’t necessarily reeling.

But after dominating defending state champion Nemaha Central for the first 14 minutes of Friday’s Class 2A state semifinal, the Bulldawgs suddenly found themselves on their heels. And what had been the makings of another Rossville rout — a 19-0 lead early in the second quarter — was, just like that, a ball game.

"It was just a couple little breakdowns, little mistakes," Rossville senior linebacker Kaiden Brown said of two quick-strike scoring drives in the second quarter by the Thunder that trimmed the Rossville lead to 19-13. "We made some adjustments at halftime and we knew if we came out and held them, our offense was going to score."

Needing to regroup, Rossville did just that.

The Bulldawg defense stymied the Thunder’s final possession of the half after Nemaha recovered a fumbled squib kick, and then forced a three-and-out by the Thunder to start the second half. Rossville’s offense took it from there, delivering a 31-19 win that earned the Bulldawgs their first berth in a state championship game since winning back-to-back-to-back Class 3A state titles from 2014-16.

In next Saturday’s 1 p.m. state championship game in Salina, No. 1 Rossville (12-0) will take on No. 2 Hoisington (12-0) in a battle of unbeatens. The Cardinals reached the state finals for the first time in program history with a 26-0 win over Beloit in Friday’s other semifinal.

Rossville’s offense has garnered plenty of well-deserved attention during its undefeated run this season and was the show-stopper early Friday night, as well. Following Woodrow Rezac’s 10-yard touchdown run a minute and a half into the second quarter, the Bulldawgs had already gained 216 yards and racked up 12 first downs, with Torrey Horak hitting Bo Reeves on touchdown passes of 63 and 19 yards for Rossville’s first two scores.

On the flip side, the Bulldawg defense was quietly stealing the show, holding Nemaha Central to just 21 yards and one first down over that same span.

But with Rossville poised to blow the game wide open, it flipped. Nemaha Central forced and recovered a Rossville fumble near midfield and from that sprang life for the Thunder.

Zac Kramer capped two quick-hit scoring drives with touchdown runs of 1 and 5 yards for the Thunder, turning a potential blowout into a dogfight.

"It was a game," Rossville coach Derick Hammes said. "They’ve got a proud program and we knew they weren’t going to give up easy. They responded, which we knew that they would do. And then we responded, which I expected from our kids."

Already with the momentum from the two scores, Nemaha got even more when Rossville fumbled the ensuing squib kick following Kramer’s second touchdown run. But the Thunder couldn’t capitalize before the half ended and then came up empty again when they got the ball to start the second half.

"They kept the pressure on us and they’ve got a great team," Nemaha coach Warren Seitz said. "We just had to keep playing. We knew we’d face some adversity and it would be up and down. We were hoping to hang around as long as possible and sneak something out at the end."

After out-gaining Rossville 149-31 over the final 10 minutes of the half to snap out of its early funk, Nemaha Central never really got anything going in the second half. Of the 76 yards the Thunder gained in the second half, 67 of it came on one play — a run by Kramer to the Rossville 5 that set up Nemaha’s lone score of the second half.

And even that didn’t come easy, with the Thunder needing three cracks from the 1 before Kramer squirted across. By that time, however, Rossville already had regained control.

After Nemaha’s three-and-out to start the second half, Rossville went 62 yards in 11 plays with Tyree Sowers capping the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. Two possessions later, the Bulldawgs delivered the dagger when Horak hit Parker Kenney on a 5-yard touchdown pass to cap a 215-yard passing night.

"One of the questions this week is what would we do when we faced some adversity," Hammes said. "We relied on our kids to make plays and they did. ... The fact that we got the stop after the onside, we went in and just said, ‘We took a great shot from them and we’re still up in this game.’ It put them at ease and then we got to work on what we needed to do in the second half."

Horak added 121 yards rushing and as a team, the Bulldawgs racked up 446 total yards. Though their string of games with at least 50 points ended at 10 straight, it mattered little with a state championship game berth in hand.

"It never gets old," Hammes said. "It feels great and the kids have done a great job and I now the community takes great pride in it. We’ve got such a proud tradition and to get to go on with this group is something special."

ROSSVILLE 31, NEMAHA CENTRAL 19

Rossville (12-0);13;6;6;6;—;31

Nemaha Central (8-3);0;13;0;6;—;19

Rossville — Reeves 63 pass from Horak (kick failed)

Rossville — Reeves 19 pass from Horak (Reeves kick)

Rossville — Rezac 10 run (kick blocked)

Nemaha — Kramer 1 run (Kramer kick)

Nemaha — Kramer 5 run (kick failed)

Rossville — Sowers 3 run (run failed)

Rossville — Kenney 5 pass from Horak (kick failed)

Nemaha — Kramer 1 run (pass failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing — Rossville: Horak 22-121, Sowers 12-61, Rezac 12-35, Kai. Brown 1-3, Catron 3-11. Nemaha Central: Kramer 15-88, McWilliams 9-63, Gerety 2-9, Palic 4-3.

Passing — Rossville: Horak 16-21-0, 215 yards. Nemaha Central: Kramer 7-15-1, 83 yards.

Receiving — Rossville: Reeves 5-105, Rezac 3-29, Kenney 6-51, Kai. Brown 1-7, Catron 1-23. Nemaha Central: Gerety 3-33, Baker 2-32, Palic 2-18.