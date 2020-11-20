Newton grad

takes honors

MANHATTAN — Newton High School grad Brookelynn Entz was named first-team All-Big 12 in women’s soccer for the 2020 season.

Entz was named All-Big 12 for the second straight season. She was a second-team selection last year.

Entz is a senior midfielder at Kansas State. In eight games, she scored five goals, tying her own school record for goals in a season. She set a new school record for most goals in a season in Big 12 play.

Entz was tied for second in the Big 12 in goal scoring and 13th in the nation (NCAA Division I). He tied the school record for goals in a game with two Oct. 30 at Iowa State.

Entz holds, or is tied, for 28 school records at Kansas State. She holds the record for career goals scored (15), career assists (7) and career points (37).

Kansas State finished 3-9 this season, all in Big 12 play. The three Big 12 wins in a season is a school record. The Wildcats finished their fifth season of play, fourth in Big 12 play.

BC athletes

named to team

WICHITA — Bethel College softball player Emalee Overbay and football player Drannon Lennox have been named to the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Student-Athlete Leadership Team.

According to the conference release, the SALT "will serve as the voice for KCAC student-athletes to the conference and institutional leaders in matters of KCAC and NAIA rules, regulations, and policies that directly affect the student-athlete experience on an institutional, conference and national level. The group will meet on a regular basis, which will provide an opportunity to engage with other conference schools, to share ideas, goals, and best practices. These meetings will also provide the student-athletes an active role in the governance process on a conference and national level."

Each of the conference’s 13 member schools selects one male and one female athlete to the team. One selection per school must be a sophomore and one must be a junior.

Lenox was named second vice chair of the NAIA Association of Student-Athletes for the 2020-21 school year.

"Drannon has knowledge of issues on the national level which is a tremendous resource for helping navigate the concerns of KCAC student-athletes," says administrative SALT liaison Karol Hunt. "As we move forward with this student group with their leadership, I look forward to the force we can be in supporting student-athletes on all of the campuses."

"I am grateful for these wonderful student-athlete leaders who will have the opportunity to work together, build a common voice, and help the conference better understand the needs and expectations all student-athletes have as they strive to be successful in the classroom as well as with their respective sports," KCAC commissioner Scott Crawford said. "I anticipate listening more and learning from these campus ambassadors as we meet together over the coming months."

Galyon named

Friends coach

WICHITA — Former Hesston College men’s basketball and golf coach Dustin Galyon has been named head men’s golf coach and director of golf at Friends University in Wichita.

The men’s golf team at Friends is beging revived for the 2021-22 school year.

Galyon also served as an assistant athletic director at Hesston College.

He was named the men’s golf coach at Hesston in December of 2019, signing 10 players to letters on intent. He won 182 career games with the men’s basketball team. He was the NJCAA District 5 coach of the year and won the NJCAA Division II, Region VI title, earning a national tournament berth.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Friends University," Galyon said. "I believe in the vision of the university and athletic department and I'm humbled to join a great staff with great leadership. I believe we can build a strong golf program with quality student-athletes."

Galyon also served six years as the HC associate director of admissions and two years as an admissions counselor.

He also owned Galyon LLC: Keynotes and Seminars, "where he speaks and leads training to thousands on a yearly basis regarding topics such as discipleship leadership, motivation, college decisions and athletic leadership."

Galyon holds an associate’s degree from Hesston College in 2004 and a BA from Eastern Mennonite University in 2006.