Saturday, Nov. 21

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Friends @ Bethel 1 p.m., Texas @ Kansas ppd. until Dec. 12, Kansas State @ Iowa State 3 p.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1).

Sunday, Nov. 22

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Las Vegas 7:20 p.m. (KSNW, ch. 3.1).

PRO SOCCER — San Jose @ Sporting Kansas City 3 p.m. (Fox Sports 1).

Monday, Nov. 23

No area events scheduled.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Sterling (W 6 p.m.).

Wednesday, Nov. 25

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State vs. Utah State @ Sioux Falls, S.D. (M, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2), Drake @ Kansas State (M 1 p.m., ESPNU), Colorado vs. South Dakota @ Bramlage Coliseum (M 7 p.m., TV TBA), Northern Colorado @ Kansas (W TBA), Kansas State @ Fort Hays State (W, exhibition, 1 p.m., MIAA Network).

Thursday, Nov. 26

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichit State vs. Creighton or South Dakota State @ Sioux Falls, S.D. (M TBA, ESPN or ESPN2), Kansas vs. Gonzaga @ Fort Myers, Fla. M 12:30 p.m., Fox Networks TBA).

Friday, Nov. 27

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State @ Bad Bow Mowers Classic, Sioux Falls, S.D. (M TBA, TV TBA), Kansas vs. St. Joseph’s @ Fort Myers, Fla. (M 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1), Drake vs. South Dakota @ Bramlage Coliseum (M 1 p.m., TV TBA), Colorado @ Kansas State (M 7:30 p.m., ESPNU), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Wichita State (W TBA, TV TBA).

Saturday, Nov. 28

PREP FOOTBALL — KSHSAA Eight-Man Championships, Fischer Field (Eight-Man II 11 a.m., Eight-Man I 3:30 p.m.).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Kansas Wesleyan (W 5 p.m., M 7 p.m.).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — TCU @ Kansas 7 p.m. (Fox Sports 1), Kansas State @ Baylor TBA (TV TBA).

Sunday, Nov. 29

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Kansas (W TBA), Southern @ Kansas State (W 1 p.m., Kansas State Network).

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Tampa Bay 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ MLS Playoffs TBA (TV TBA).

