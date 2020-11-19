Newton High School senior Asha Regier signed a letter of intent to play at NCAA Division II Nebraska-Kearney, while senior Marah Zenner signed to play at Neosho County Community College beginning this fall.

The two helped lead Newton to a 23-12 season, 6-6 in AV-CTL I play. Newton won a Class 5A sub-state, falling in the state quarterfinals.

Regier is a 5-foot-9 outside hitter. As a senior, she posted 494 kills, 33 aces, 34 downed blocks, 347 digs and 21 assists.

Regier was a first-team All-Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I selection this season and a first-team Class 5A All-State selection by the Kansas Volleyball Association.

Nebraska-Kearney won’t start the season until late February.

The Lopers were 38-1 in 2019, 20-0 in the Mid-American Athletic Association.

After winning the MIAA Tournament and the NCAA Division II Central Regional, the Lopers won their first two NCAA National matches, falling in the finals to Cal State San Bernardino in four sets.

Zenner is a 5-6 setter. Zenner had 85 kills, 32 aces, 14 downed blocks, 191 digs and 815 assists.

Neosho County moved its season to the spring. In 2019, the Panthers were 17-19, 2-8 in Jayhawk Conference East play.