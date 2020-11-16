Bethel schedule

changes made

The Bethel men’s and women’s games scheduled for Dec. 14 at home against the University of Saint Mary has been postponed until after the New Year. No date has been set.

The Bethel men’s and women’s basketball teams will play Nov. 28 at Kansas Wesleyan. The women will play at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.

The men’s basketball team will host Southwestern at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Thresher Gym.

The Bethel volleyball triangular scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed until the spring.

The Bethel women’s soccer match scheduled for Wednesday at Kansas Wesleyan has been postponed until the spring.

Bethel’s football game scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Friends University remains as scheduled, but attendance will be capped at 450, split between the home stands and visiting stands.

Ticket sales will begin Thursday and will remain open until sold out.

Ticket sales will be at https://tinyurl.com/y538grxt/.

State site

changes

TOPEKA — The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced Monday that the Class 4A state high school football championship is moving to Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson.

The game has also been moved to a 1 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 27.

The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 28 at the Hummer Sports Park football stadium in Topeka.

According to the release from KSHSAA, "The KSHSAA maintains a very strong relationship with the staff of Topeka Hummer Sports Park and Topeka Public Schools, and while we would be very confident in playing there as originally scheduled, the local restrictions would have made it very challenging to have cheer, band and spectators be part of the event. While limitations exist in Hutchinson (and qualifying school leaders will learn specifics in the days ahead), the opportunity for student and community support is increased in Hutchinson. We plan to be back at Hummer as soon as the environment allows."

The remaining state championship games remain as follows on Nov. 28: (Kickoff at 1 p.m., unless noted)

6A – College Boulevard Athletic Complex, Olathe

5A – Carnie Smith Stadium, Pittsburg

3A – Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson

2A – Salina District Stadium

1A – Lewis Field, Hays

8-Player I and II – Fischer Field, Newton. (Eight-Man II 11 a.m., Eight-Man I 3 p.m.)

Thunder signs

F Melton

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team signed forward Frankie Melton for the upcoming season.

Melton is a second-year pro.

Last season, he played 16 games for Fayetteville of the Southern Professional Hockey League, scoring eight goals with four assists. He played four games with Wichita with no scoring. He played 16 games with the Manchester Storm of the (British) Elite Ice Hockey League, scoring seven goals with eight assists.

Melton turned pro after a year at NCAA Division I Ferris State, scoring four goals with eight assists in 29 games. He played three seasons of junior hockey with Corpus Christi, Bismarck and Shreveport of the North American Hockey League.

Friends names

wrestling coach

WICHITA — Friends University named Aaron Meister as its first men’s and women’s wrestling coach.

Friends begins competition in the 2021-22 school year.

Meister attended Holton High School, Labette Community College and Fort Hays State.

He spent four seasons as an assistant coach and seven seasons as a head coach at Wayland Baptist University, where he coached world champion Tamyra Mensah-Stock, four world medalists, 13 national champions, 96 All-Americans, an Olympic Trials champion, two world team trials champions, three U.S. Open champions and a University World runner-up. He helped lead WBU to the 2019 NAIA Women’s Dual Meet title.

Meister has won the veteran’s division of the U.S. Open in 2019, 2918 and 2014. He won two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles and finished fourth in the NCAA Division II championships in 2004 and was fifth in 2006. He won a National Junior College Athletic Association title in 2003. He was an Academic All-American at both Labette and Fort Hays State.