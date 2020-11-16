Monday was the first day of winter sports practice under Kansas State High School Activities Association rules.

Despite returning to remote learning at Newton High School, the Railers’ five winter sports teams were able to start practice.

The Newton boys and girls basketball teams will open the season Dec. 5 against Dodge City at the Dodge City Civic Center.

The Newton boys and girls wrestling teams will open the season Dec. 3 at home against Hutchinson in a dual meet.

The Newton boys swimming team opens the season Dec. 3 at the NHS pool with the first of two home invitationals this season.

The only teams that didn’t open practice are the Newton boys and girls bowling teams, which will hold tryouts in December and open the season in January.