The Bethel College women’s basketball team scored 10 points in the last 78 seconds Friday to hang on to a 64-60 win over Oklahoma Wesleyan in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

Bethel led 54-38 after three quarters, but didn’t score for 8 1/2 minutes, allowing the Eagles to get within three. A Brittan Garrett 3-pointer with 1:01 to play got OWU within one. Bethel replied with a 7-1 run. Hannah Nealis broke the run with a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining. Kendall Michalski put the game away with two free throws with six seconds to play. The Eagles hit a shot at the buzzer.

Bethel led 20-5 after the first quarter and 34-19 at the half. Bethel extended its lead by a point after three quarters.

Abby Schmidt led Bethel with 15 points and 19 rebounds. Michalski also scored 15 points. Macie Price scored 11 points off the bench.

Nealis led OWU with 15 points and 10 rebounds. ShaRae Frazier scored 12 points off the bench.

The Eagles fall to 1-3, 0-2 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 2-2, 2-1 in KCAC play, and plays at Tabor at 6 p.m. Friday in Hillsboro. The Bluejays are 1-0, beating Bellevue (Neb.) 70-58 Oct. 24 on the road, but hasn’t played since.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN (1-3, 0-2 KCAC) — Shakiaya Strong 0-0 0-0 0, Danae Goodwin 3-15 1-5 8, Makayla Watkins 3-10 0-0 6, Hannah Nealis 5-14 3-5 15, Brittan Garrett 4-5 0-2 9, Anotonia Porter 0-9 0-0 0, Melanie Williams 2-11 0-0 6, Cierra Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, River Jefferies 0-0 1-2 1, ShaRae Frazier 6-9 0-0 12, Ty'Najah Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-75 5-14 60.

BETHEL (2-2, 2-1 KCAC) — Zayda Perez 1-5 5-6 7, Josie Calzonetti 3-9 2-3 8, Macie Price 4-10 3-5 11, Jasmina Jones 1-5 1-4 3, Kendall Michalski 3-10 6-7 15, Kayla Newman 1-2 0-0 2, Abby Schmidt 5-13 5-6 15, Melinda Vargas 0-0 0-0 0, Daryn Batts 1-1 0-0 3, Jaycee Freshour 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 22-31 64.

Okla.Wes.;5;14;19;22;—60

Bethel;20;14;20;10;—64

Total fouls — OW 28, BC 15. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — OW: Nealis, Strong. 3-point shooting — OW 7-27 (Goodwin 1-5, Watkins 0-6, Nealis 2-6, Garrett 1-1, Porter 0-3, Williams 2-4, Johnson 1-2), BC 4-16 (Perez 0-1, Calzonetti 0-4, Price 0-3, Michalski 3-7, Batts 1-1). Rebounds — OW 45 (Nealis 10), BC 52 (Schmidt 19). Assists — OW 8 (Goodwin 3), BC 9 (Price 3). Turnovers — OW 10 (Goodwin 2, Nealis 2, Mitchell 2), BC 19 (Calzonetti 4). Blocked shots — OW 7 (Williams 3), BC 3 (Schmidt 3). Steals — OW 12 (Goodwin 3), BC 3 (Perez 2).