Find a way.

That’s exactly what the Kansas Wesleyan women were able to against McPherson Friday night at Mabee Arena. After holding a nine-point lead with under three minutes to play, the Bulldogs forced overtime, but the Coyotes were too strong in the extra session to pickup an 87-80 victory.

The win improved the Coyotes to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in Kansas Conference play, while McPherson fell to 4-1 and 2-1. The Bulldogs had a shot by Dy'mond McElrath crawl off at the buzzer to force an extra five minutes.

"We didn’t quit, we didn’t hang our heads when that shot rolled off, it was new life," KWU coach Ryan Showman said. "We got back in that huddle and all eyes were on me. There no change in body language, there was no pouting.

"My message in the huddle was, ’They spent a lot of energy getting back in the game, and this is our five minutes, let’s go finish.’ We took it one possession at a time in overtime and I’m just so proud of the girls for battling in there and hanging in there. It was just a really great game."

The Coyotes continued to fight adversity against an unbeaten McPherson team heading into the game. After seeing what it could do against the Warriors, KWU wanted to prove that it can be a threat on any given night.

"I say that it gives us more opportunity to show what we were made of," junior Kelcey Hinz said. "It shows how much we can comeback from playing a really, really great game against Sterling and giving it our all, and then coming back and playing another really hard team (with) another great player and giving it all,and going into overtime and winning."

Senior Amanda Hill scored 27 points, while Hinz added a double-double of 25 points and 15 rebounds. Sophomore Caila Hill was a spark off the Coyote bench scoring a career-high 16 points on 7 of 9 shooting in 20 minutes on the floor.

"We knew we had two established scorers with Kelcey and Amanda, but we needed to develop some bench, (and) some others to take that role and that responsibly," Showman said. "Gabby’s been pretty constant. LaMyah (Ricks) the other night, we had Caila tonight. If we can add one or two (more scorers), with Kelcey and Amanda, that’s going to make us hard to stop."

The two teams were knotted at 17 after one quarter of play before McPherson went on a 12-2 run to lead 36-29 with 2:53 left before halftime. The Coyotes finished the half on 7-2 run to trail 38-36.

"We had some poor possessions and we weren’t playing really good defense," Showman said. "We knew we needed to kind of firm things up defensively and get some stops."

McPherson pushed its lead back to six early in the third quarter, but a 10-0 gave the Coyotes a 44-42 advantage. Neither held a lead greater than four the rest of the quarter with Caila Hill scoring a layup to give KWU a 55-53 lead heading into the fourth.

The Coyotes led for a majority of the fourth before the Bulldogs got the game knotted at 75 after Victoria Ates went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line.

In the extra five minutes, KWU scored first five points. McPherson pulled within one at 80-79, but the Coyotes made the plays at the right time for the win.

Out of its 87 points on the night, 50 of them came in the paint and 18 were produced off the Coyote bench.

"I think it’s our willingness to pass and share the ball, and be selfless," Hinz said. "I think we all want to win no matter who gets the ball. We want to get the person the open shot and knock it down."

The Coyotes shot 54.2% for the game, including 57.6 in the second half and overtime. McPherson put up a whopping 91 shots and made just 35 for 38.5%. Showman said he’s never seen a team put that many shots up in a 40-plus minute game.

"To hold a team to like that under 40% was incredible," Showman said. "We didn’t foul much. We kept them off the line. We did what we had to do to win."

Brittany Roberts led McPherson with a double-double of 30 points and 15 rebounds.

KWU hosts Oklahoma Wesleyan for a 6 p.m. contest Tuesday at Mabee Arena.