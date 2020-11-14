LAWRENCE — A second Kansas basketball commit has made his pledge official.

Zach Clemence, a 6-foot-10, 210-pound forward out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., has signed his national letter of intent with the Jayhawks, KU announced Saturday. A consensus four-star recruit, Clemence is No. 41 on the 247Sports composite rankings for the Class of 2021.

KU head coach Bill Self classified Clemence as a player "that can really shoot the ball."

"We haven’t had anybody here like Zach that is truly a four that can maybe be the best shooter in the game," Self said in a news release. "He’s having a great high school career at Sunrise Christian. He’s from San Antonio originally and is very well drilled."

Clemence averaged 10 points and four rebounds and shot 47% from 3-point range as a junior at Sunrise Christian. Clemence also played for former elite basketball program Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nev.

"I anticipate him coming in and being able to play multiple positions on the perimeter and if we decide to go really small he would be a nightmare-type matchup for five men," Self said. "He’s got a chance to be an impact player that we will be counting on for sure."

Clemence joined forward KJ Adams as Class of 2021 recruits to sign with the Jayhawks this week. Adams, also a four-star recruit, is a 6-7, 200-pound forward out of Austin, Texas.

"We’ve got two versatile players in Zach and KJ," Self said. "Both will be very good players for us. They will be impact players for us immediately. We look forward to winning a lot of games with both of them."