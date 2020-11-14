STERLING — The Bethel College volleyball team nearly upset Sterling College on the road in five sets Friday in KCAC play.

Bethel fell 25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 8-25, 15-13.

In total, Sterling outscored Bethel 96-95.

Meghan Mickle and Jordyn Jellison each scored 15 kills for Sterling, followed by Annie Connor with 14 and Colleen Meffert with 11. Breanne Akiu set 56 assists. Trinity Carlos served two aces. Eliana Ponce and Mickle each had 19 digs. Mickle and Jellison each downed two blocks.

Mia Loganbill led Bethel with 17 kills. Kaitlyn Shima set 21 assists, followed by Gabby Valdez with 12. Julie Wilhite served two aces and downed five blocks. Katey Wilhelm posted 26 digs.

Sterling is 15-5, 5-4 in the KCAC. Bethel is 2-11, 2-6 in the KCAC, and hosts Friends and Oklahoma Wesleyan in a triangular at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

BETHEL (2-11, 2-6 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Julie Wilhite 5-2-5; Kaitlyn Shima 9-0-2; Harlie Hunton 2-0-0; Gabby Valdez 3-1-0; Jade Gleason 8-0-0; Katey Wilhelm 1-1-0; Mia Loganbill 17-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Kendra Gooden 6-0-2; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Dannika Day 5-0-1. TOTALS 56-4-7.0.

STERLING (15-5,5-4 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Annie Connor 14-0-0; Colleen Meffert 11-0-1; Lindsey Kauffman 0-0-0; Delanie Adair 0-0-0; Iris Cavazos 3-0-1; Eliana Ponce 4-0-0; Meghan Mickle 15-0-2; Jordyn Jellison 15-0-2; Jordyne Bigan 0-0-0; Breanne Akiu 2-0-0; Ally Meins 0-0-0; Trinity Carlos 0-2-0. TOTALS 64-2-4.0.

Bethel;17;25;15;25;13;—2

Sterling;25;23;25;8;15;—3

Assist leaders — BC: Shima 21, Valdez 19, Wilhelm 4. SC: Akiu 56, Kauffman 1, Bigan 1. Dig leaders — BC: Wilhelm 26, Shima 19, Valdez 12. SC: Ponce 19, Mickie 19, Bigan 11.