EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

Eastgate Lanes;27;13

5 Pin;27;13

Spare Me;24.5;15.5

Eastgate Chicks;23;17

Ball Hugger;20.5;19.5

Some Beaches;19.5;20.5

Ballard Aviation;14.5;25.5

High Single Game — Barb Zenner, 214; High Single Series — Barb Zenner, 589; High Team Game — Eastgate Chicks, 638; High Team Series — Eastgate Chicks, 1,807.

EASTGATE METRO

Eastgate Lanes;33;11

Todd’s Pro Shop;33;11

Team Retired;30.5;13.5

Hillsboro Ford;27;17

Gary’s Angels;24;20

Prestige Worldwide;23;21

WSU Shockers;21;23

Looney Tunes;18.5;25.5

Team America;18;26

Degeneration X;15;29

One Left;15;29

High Single Game — Men: Joe Thomas, 262; Women: Barb Zenner, 191; High Series — Men: Jamie Brockman, 771; Women: Barb Zenner, 548; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,061; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 3,153.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;37;7

Give ‘Em 3;32;12

Platinum PDR;24;20

We Need Some;23;21

Ball Busters;21;23

It Doesn’t Matter;20;24

GGG;17;27

High Single Game — Men: Brian Thomas, 264; Women: Jessica Williams, 201; High Series — Men: Chris Linn, 648; Women: Jessica Williams, 527. High Team Game — Give ‘Em 3, 1,015; High Team Series — Team Retired, 2,925.

SILVER TOPS II

3 G’s;28;16

Winssome;26;18

Just Luck;26;18

Curtis C’s;25;19

Die Hards;22;22

Teddy Bears;22;22

Shish Kabobs;21;23

Sassy 4;19;25

Foxes;17;27

Fearsome Foursome;14;30

High Single Game — Men: Gary Wonders, 232; Women: Sharon Oursler, 197; High Single Series — Men: Gary Wonders, 631; Women: Vickie Cook, 520; High Team Game — Winssome, 694; High Team Series — Winssome, 2,028.

GOODWILL

Arrowhead;32;8

Buggsy’s Raiders;28;12

All 3 Holes;24;16

Roofing Services;21;19

We B Gone;19;21

Tee Pees;18;22

Bartel’s Cabinets;17;23

A-Team;17;23

Heavy Pork;15;25

High Single Game — Brad Williams, All 3 Holes, 268; High Single Series — Brett Ashcraft, Bartel Cabinets, 647; High Team Game — Arrowhead, 1,034; High Team Series — Arrowhead, 2,996.

FRIDAY TRIO

The Nines;21;7

Gutter Gunners;17;11

La Familia;16;12

The Serranos;15;13

Whatever;13;15

The Ballers;13;15

Gutterball Shooters;12;16

Who Knows;10.5;17.5

Rat Pack;9.5;18.5

I Don’t Care;8;20

High Single Game — Men: Manuel Jaso, 243; Women: Pam Thomas, 168; High Series — Men: Manuel Jaso, 602; Women: Pam Thomas, 617; High Team Game — La Familia, 528; High Team Series — La Familia, 1,525.