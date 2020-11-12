NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Check with individual schools about attendance procedures and ticket information.

Saturday, Nov. 14

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Tabor ppd.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Sterling @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M ppd.).

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel @ KCAC Championships, Great Life Golf Course, Salina 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City bye week.

Monday, Nov. 16

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel JV @ Hesston College (W 5 p.m.).

Tuesday, Nov. 17

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — York @ Bethel (M 8 p.m.).

Wednesday, Nov. 18

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Friends, Oklahoma Wesleyan @ Bethel 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Kansas Wesleyan (W 6 p.m.).

Thursday, Nov. 19

No area events scheduled.

Friday, Nov. 20

PREP FOOTBALL — Eight-Man I playoffs TBA.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Tabor (W 6 p.m., M 8 p.m.).

Saturday, Nov. 21

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Friends @ Bethel 1 p.m., Texas @ Kansas 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2), Kansas State @ Iowa State 3 p.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1).

Sunday, Nov. 22

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Las Vegas 7:20 p.m. (KSNW, ch. 3.1).

PRO SOCCER — San Jose @ Sporting Kansas City 3 p.m. (Fox Sports 1).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.