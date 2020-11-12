This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

Bethel alters

attendance plan

With the Harvey County Commission moving back into Phase Three of the COVID-19 recovery plan, Bethel College has elected to further restrict attendance at Bethel basketball and volleyball games at Thresher Gym to 200 fans, or 16 percent of gym capacity.

Previously, attendance was capped at 380 fans, about 31 percent capacity.

The new attendance policy began with Friday’s home games. The women were scheduled to host Oklahoma Wesleyan, while the men were slated to host Kansas Wesleyan.

Both Bethel teams were to play Friday at Tabor, but those games were postponed.

Face masks remain a requirement to attend BC athletic events and social distancing must be maintained. Those policies are in accordance with college, county and Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference policies.

At this time, the college has not announced any changes to attendance policies for outdoor events such as soccer or football games.

Bethel tickets are available at https://www.bethelthreshers.com/tickets?skipMobile=1.

Bethel games are livestreamed at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bethelks/.

Thunder signs

NHL draft pick

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team signed forward Matteo Gennaro for the 2020-21 season.

Gennaro was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft (203rd overall).

He is a third-year pro, who played the 2018-19 season with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League and split last season between Tucson and the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL. In 66 games at Tucson, he scored seven goals with five assists. In 14 games with Rapid City, he scored five goals with six assists.

He played five years of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League, scoring 124 goals with 124 assists in 338 games. He also scored 10 goals with nine assists in 38 playoff games. He played for the Prince Albert Raiders, Calgary Hitmen and Swift Current Broncos of the WHL. He helped lead Swift Current to the 2018 WHL championship and a berth in the Memorial Cup tournament, the championships of Canadian Major Junior Hockey.

Training camp opens Nov. 26 with team registration, meetings and physicals. Workouts may begin Nov. 27.

Wichita opens the season Dec. 11 at Tulsa. The Thunder home opener is Dec. 19 at INTRUST Bank Arena against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Barring any further delays or schedule changes, Wichita will have the immediate services of players under contract directly with the parent Edmonton Oilers and those under dual AHL-ECHL contracts with the Thunder and Bakersfield Condors, as the NHL hasn’t set a date for training camps or the start of the season and the AHL won’t begin training camp until mid January for a Feb. 5 start.

Wichita Force

revises schedule

PARK CITY — With the late addition of the Wyoming Mustangs to Champions Indoor Football, the Wichita Force announced its revised schedule for the 2021 season.

Game times have not been set. Home games will be played at Hartman Arena this season.

The schedule is as follows:

Week 1 March 12 BYE

Week 2 March 20 BYE

Week 3 March 27 at Sioux City

Week 4 April 2 Arlington

Week 5 April 10 at Oklahoma (Enid)

Week 6 April 17 at Omaha

Week 7 April 24 Wyoming

Week 8 May 1 at West Texas (Odessa)

Week 9 May 8 Omaha

Week 10 May 15 at Wyoming (Gillette)

Week 11 May 21 Oklahoma

Week 12 May 29 BYE

Week 13 June 5 West Texas

Week 14 June 13 Salina

Wings prepare

for season

PARK CITY — The Wichita Wings indoor soccer team is making preparations for the 2020-21 season.

The third iteration of the team played in Major Arena Soccer League 2 last season and was declared league runner-up, finishing in second when the MASL2 had to abandon the season because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Wings will host the Central Cup Dec. 18 and 19 at Hartman Arena. Spectator capacity will be limited, but the exact number has yet to be set by the team, league or the Sedgwick County Health Department. Season ticket holders from last season will be given a 48-hour right of first refusal for tickets for the Central Cup.

"Central Cup tickets were all teed up and ready to go on sale," says Wings Co-Owner Blake Shumaker. "We just needed to hold off on going live until the new mandates were clear enough for us to adhere to. It won't be long before we can make that announcement and tickets can be purchased."

Players and staff will be given daily monitoring of "symptoms, temperature checks on arrival, and in-house rapid COVID-19 testing." The testing is being supervised by Dr. Baoluan Nguyen of ICT Internal Medicine and Pain Management.

"This partnership gives us protocol to exceed the standards that were just set forth by our health department. Our measures are now on par with what we've have seen from other professional leagues across the country." Shumaker said.

The Central Cup will be a six-game round-robin between the Wichita Wings, Kansas City Comets, Dallas Sidekicks and St. Louis Ambush. Kansas City, Dallas and St. Louis are members of the MASL, while Wichita is a member of the MASL2

The Wings will hold an open tryout for the upcoming season at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13 and 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at Hartman Arena. The tryouts will be for both the Wings and the Wings reserve team, which will play in the MASL3 this season.

Registration information is available at https://www.wichitawingssoccer.com/tryouts-2021.

The Central Cup schedule is listed below: (Game times TBA)

Dec. 12 Kansas City at Dallas

Dec. 12 Wichita at St. Louis

Dec. 18 Dallas at Wichita

Dec. 19 St. Louis at Kansas City

Dec. 20 Dallas at St. Louis

Dec. 20 Kansas City at Wichita