For the third time this fall, the Bethel College football team will have a game postponed.

Saturday’s scheduled game at Tabor has been postponed until spring because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tabor has postponed all of its remaining football games until the spring. The exact date of the game has not been set.

Bethel’s final game of the fall will be 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at Thresher Stadium against Friends University.

Bethel is 7-0 after a 39-35 comeback win over previously unbeaten Southwestern at Thresher Stadium. Tabor is 2-4. The Bluejays haven’t played since a 59-0 loss to Avila Oct. 31 in Kansas City, Mo.

The Threshers have two games already scheduled in the spring — March 6 at Saint Mary and March 13 at home against Kansas Wesleyan.

The NAIA playoffs are set to begin April 17. The finals are scheduled for May 10 at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, La.

During the summer, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics — of which Bethel and the other KCAC teams are a member of — moved most of the fall championships into the spring, but left up to the member conferences the decision whether to play in the fall or not, The KCAC decided on a split season with games scheduled both in the fall and spring. The KCAC also built in make-up dates in both the fall and spring.

This weekend normally would have been the final games of the season before the playoffs.

Around the KCAC: Week 10

Subject to change

Kickoff at 1 p.m. unless noted

Ottawa (4-1) at Kansas Wesleyan (4-2)

Ottawa was supposed to host Bethany, but the Swedes were unable to play. This was to be a bye week for Kansas Wesleyan.

Kansas Wesleyan last played Oct. 31, beating McPherson 41-27. Ottawa edged Friends 35-28 last week.

This game could be Kansas Wesleyan’s last gasp to stay in the NAIA playoff race, while Ottawa stays in the thick of things with a win.

Kansas Wesleyan’s Isaiah Randalle has 1,651 passing yards with 12 touchdowns. Quincy Sandoval has 374 rushing yards with seven touchdowns. Stevie Williams has 620 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

For Ottawa, Derrick Curtis has 761 rushing yards with nine touchdowns. Bailey Shire has 221 passing yards with three touchdowns. Newton grad Colton Davis has 197 receiving yards with a touchdown, 195 passing yards with two touchdowns and 193 rushing yards with four touchdowns.

Saint Mary (0-4) at Friends (2-4)

Friends was edged by Ottawa 35-28. Ottawa led 21-7 at the half. Ottawa scored with 6:51 remaining in regulation to break a 28-28 tie.

Saint Mary fell to Avila 51-0, the second time in four games the Spires have been shut out.

Cole Nequitt has 222 rushing yards with two touchdowns for USM. Cameron Hudson has 195 passing yards. Jordan Hill has 113 receiving yards.

For Friends, Dan Dawdy has 1,125 passing yards with 11 touchdowns. Juan Salazar has 511 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Cade Nagy has 377 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Sterling (0-4) at Southwestern (4-1)

1:30 p.m.

Southwestern fell to Bethel 39-25 last week. The Moundbuilders led 21-3 early, but Bethel came back, scoring with two seconds left in regulation to claim the win.

Sterling has been off since Oct. 17, falling to Bethany 26-21, giving up a touchdown with six seconds left in regulation. The Warriors were supposed to play last week at Ottawa, but that game was postponed.

Southwestern’s Brad Cagle has 1,154 passing yards with 15 touchdowns. Keyshawn Wyatt has 574 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Keyshawn Jones has 687 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

For Sterling, Alexander Harbour has 154 rushing yards with a touchdown, followed by Chance Whitehead with 153 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Richardson has 430 passing yards with five touchdowns. T.C. Smith has 258 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Also postponed

Avila (6-1) at McPherson (3-4)

Bethany (1-4) at Ottawa (4-1)

Avila’s postponement disrupts a six-game winning streak. The Eagles downed rival Saint Mary 51-0 in Leavenworth. Avila is scheduled to host Sterling next week.

After a 3-1 start, McPherson has dropped three straight, falling to Kansas Wesleyan 41-27 last week. Barring any other schedule changes, McPherson will next play in March.

Bethany last played Oct. 31, falling to Bethel 38-0. Bethany will try to make-up the game against Ottawa on March 13. The Swedes are scheduled to play next week at Southwestern.