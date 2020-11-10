GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. ROGER BRATLAND, CARVIN THEISSEN, JIM LAFLIN, BOB WILSON, BOB MEDINA -4.

2. JOHN WILSON, DENNIS CARTER, PAUL FLORES, WALT LONG -2.

3. RON BOGLE, PAUL NORMANDINE, RON BLACK, ROMAN MANNIBACH, TOM LOGUE -2.

CLOSEST TO HOLE #3 — DENNIS LONDON. LONGEST PUTT #9 — CARVIN THEISSEN

Bethel games

postponed

The Bethel College men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Tuesday against Southwestern were postponed.

No make-up dates were set.

The Bethel volleyball match scheduled for Wednesday at home against Ottawa also has been postponed with no make-up date set.

The Bethel women’s soccer game scheduled for Wednesday at Friends has been postponed until the spring.

The Bethel men’s soccer game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until the spring.

Bethel players

claim honors

WICHITA — Two Bethel College football players have been named Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference players of the week for the week ending Sunday.

Quarterback Zach Esau has been named offensive player of the week, while punter Brayden Francis has been named special teams player of the week.

Esau, a 6-foot, 190-pound senior from Hesston, hit 8 of 10 passes for 197 yards with two interceptions and two touchdowns in a 39-35 win over Southwestern. He also had 12 carries for 18 yards and a touchdown, which was the game-winner with two seconds left in regulation.

One of his passes went for 91 yards, the second-longest in school history.

Bethel leads the NAIA in pass efficiency at 253.1. The team also leads in rushing yards and scoring offense.

Francis is a 6-0, 185-pound junior punter and wide receiver from Sedgwick. He had five punts for a total of 212 yards, a 42.4 yards-per-punt average. For the season, Francis averages 41.6 yards-per-punt, second in the NAIA.

On one of Francis’ punts, Southwestern returned it to the Bethel 6-yard line. Francis made the tackle to keep the returner out of the end zone. The Bethel defense made the goal-line stand to keep the Moundbuilders out of the end zone on the play.

Francis also had the 91-yard touchdown reception on offense.

Esau received KCAC honors for the second time this season. It was the first time for Francis this season.

Bethel has received KCAC weekly honors six times this season.

The Threshers are scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Tabor.

Hesston cornhole

league scheduled

HESSTON — The Hesston Recreation and Community Education Commission is sponsoring its first adult cornhole league.

The league will be capped at 20 teams and prizes will be awarded for first and second place. Boards and bags will be provided.

Play will be on Sunday afternoons from Nov. 22 to Dec. 13. Teams comprise of two players. Each team may have a sub. Those without a partner should contact HRCE and an attempt will be made to find one.

Registration deadline is Friday.

Registration is available at https://hesstonrec.recdesk.com/Community/Program. For more information, call 620-327-2989 or e-mail recreation@hrce.org.

KCAC seeks

coordinator

WICHITA — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is seeking a coordinator of officials for women’s flag football, which begins competition in the spring.

The KCAC will have five members compete this spring Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa, Saint Mary and associate members Cottey and Midland.

Complete information about the position is available here: https://tinyurl.com/y4bzxmcl/.

State games

to host 5K

TOPEKA — The Sunflower State Games is hosting the Winter Wonderland 5K for the Benefit of TARC.

Registration for the race is currently.

The race will be run virtually. Runners may compete up to Nov. 21 on the course of their choice.

More information is available at https://tinyurl.com/y3859nog/.

York to add

eSports

YORK, Neb. — York College announced the addition of an eSports program for the 2021-22 academic year.

"We are excited to join the world of eSports, which is a growing trend in higher education, and we are ready to seize this moment and launch a program for this coming fall," York vice president for athletics and enrollment management Jared Stark said. "ESports is yet another route where students can find their way and place in the York College community and be exposed to our Christ-centered mission."

York will compete in the National Association of Collegiate eSports (NACE), the governing body of collegiate eSports in North America.

The school is accepting applications for head coach.

York joins Kansas Wesleyan, Saint Mary, Bethany and Ottawa as schools offering the sport.

Thunder signs

three players

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team signed three players to contracts for the upcoming season.

Players signed include forward Beau Starrett, defenseman Sean Allen and defenseman Dalton Skelly.

Starrett is a second-year player from Cornell University.

He played in 50 games with the Thunder, scoring 16 goals with 13 assists. He also played eight games with the Bakersfield Condors, scoring a goal with an assist.

In 118 games at Cornell, he scored 16 goals with 24 assists.

Starrett was a third-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, but elected to play college hockey instead.

Allen is a second year pro. He played 44 games with Wichita last season, scoring a goal with three assists. He spent five seasons in the Canadian major junior Ontario Hockey League, scoring two goals with 23 assists in 207 games. He also played in 20 playoff games, scoring an assist. He played for Kitchener, Oshawa and Windsor.

Skelly is a rookie from Holy Cross, where he scored five goals with 29 assists in 117 games. He helped lead Holy Cross to the Atlantic Hockey Association playoffs all four years.

He played two seasons total of junior hockey for Fairbanks, Michigan and Lone Star of the North American Hockey League. He also played hockey and lacrosse at Keller High School in suburban Fort Worth.