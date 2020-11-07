Washburn Rural’s 2020 campaign drew to an emotional conclusion on Friday night as the Junior Blues fell 70-25 at Junction City in the second round of the 6A state playoffs.

The game began auspiciously for Washburn Rural as it forced one of the top offenses in the state to go three-and-out on its first drive and then blocked the ensuing punt. The Junior Blues took advantage of the favorable starting field position, securing an early 3-0 lead with a 45-yard field goal off the toe of junior kicker Giles Fredrickson.

That margin lasted for a total of 58 seconds as the third play of Junction City’s next drive saw quarterback Andrew Khoury hit fellow senior Marcello Bussey over the middle for a 76-yard catch-and-run.

It was just a sign of things to come. Khoury hit Bussey for touchdown passes of 15 and 40 yards and the Blue Jays sustained a frantic scoring pace throughout the rest of the first half, getting rushing scores from DJ Giddens and Russell Wilkey to build a 35-3 lead.

Meanwhile, the Washburn Rural offense found itself in a stranglehold. After the early field goal, the Junior Blues went three-and-out on five of their next six possessions, with an interception accounting for the other drive stopper.

The Junction City defense pitched a tent in the Washburn Rural backfield, tallying five sacks in the first half alone and rarely allowing any penetration from the Junior Blues’ rushing attack.

Toward the end of the second quarter, however, Washburn Rural showed some signs of life. The Junior Blues scored just before halftime on a goal line pass from senior quarterback Cooper Carlgren to sophomore receiver Lucas Hanks, making the score 35-11 when the teams went to their respective locker rooms.

In reality, though, the game was even more lopsided than the scoreboard indicated. At the intermission, the Junior Blues had more points (11) than they had total yards (8). Conversely, Junction City amassed 338 yards in the first two quarters, mostly through the air as Khoury turned in a monster night that saw him finish with 526 yards passing and six touchdowns.

Washburn Rural head coach Steve Buhler said he challenged his team at halftime to come out and play the way he knew they could.

"We didn’t feel like the first half was really indicative of who we were as a football team," he said. "We just wanted to come out and play hard and start doing some things, a lot more things, correct[ly]. I thought the kids played with a lot of heart, a lot of passion."

The second half began with a bang, as the Junior Blues’ sophomore running back Ma’kenttis Adams took a handoff 71 yards to the house on the first play from scrimmage, drawing Washburn Rural to within striking distance at 35-17.

But the Blue Jays responded with two touchdowns of their own and pulled out to a 49-17 lead with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter.

Washburn Rural followed up with another scoring drive consisting of a single play, this time a 66-yard pass from Carlgren to senior wide receiver Josh Williams, who outraced the Blue Jay defense to the end zone.

Khoury and Wilkey connected through the air twice for touchdowns to round out the scoring explosion.

Buhler acknowledged that Washburn Rural was completely outmatched by Junction City, a team which has won eight games in a row.

"That’s a really good football team that we played," he said. "There’s a reason they’re 8-1. They’re really good and we didn’t come out and give it our best shot. They did. They were ready to play and they took it to us. Not much else to say."

Junction City head coach Randall Zimmerman said he was impressed by Washburn Rural’s performance throughout the season, but that his team did everything it needed to do to knock off the Junior Blues for a second time in 2020. The Blue Jays won the first meeting 34-30, making big plays late to subdue the Junior Blues.

"They improved tremendously on the year," he said. "But we were able to settle in and play our game tonight and get our passing game going. Our offensive line did an outstanding job of getting Andrew [Khoury] some time and he was able to find open receivers."

Blue Jay receiver Marcelo Bussey, who booked eight receptions for 205 yards and three touchdowns, said he was aware going into the game that he would present a difficult challenge for the Washburn Rural defense.

"I felt pretty confident in myself because I knew that their secondary wasn’t as strong as some other teams so I felt like we would be able to get stuff over the top like we usually do," he said.

Khoury gave credit for his monster performance to the rest of his team.

"Everyone made it easy for me," he said. "Linemen, they blocked good. Receivers, they got open. The defense stepped up big … It was just really fun for us."

With the win, Junction City advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 6A state playoffs and will take on Wichita East, which defeated Manhattan 20-7 on Friday.

For Washburn Rural, the loss means the end of a unique season and the final curtain for 18 seniors, whom Buhler says will be greatly missed.

"They’re a great group of young men," he said of his senior class. "I told them after the game that they were probably the most resilient bunch. There were times when a lot of other teams I’ve coached in the past would lose a couple games really bad and tuck tail and struggle for the rest of the time. But these kids just kept coming back and working and doing what we asked and kept competing every week.

"They were great role models. We have a lot of young kids out there on the field. They were great role models for those guys and how you do things in practice, especially during the week. Great group of young men and we’re going to miss them all….More than players, they’re just great young men."

JUNCTION CITY 70, WASHBURN RURAL 25

Washburn Rural (4-6);3;8;14;0;---;25

Junction City (8-1);14;21;28;7;---;70

Washburn Rural -- Fredrickson 45 field goal

Junction City -- Bussey 76 pass from Khoury (Field kick)

Junction City -- Bussey 15 pass from Khoury (Field kick)

Junction City -- Giddens 5 run (Field kick)

Junction City -- Bussey 40 pass from Khoury (Field kick)

Junction City -- Wilkey 3 run (Field kick)

Washburn Rural -- Hicks 1 pass from Carlgren (conversion good)

Washburn Rural -- Adams 71 run (conversion no good)

Junction City -- Wilkey 43 pass from Khoury (Field kick)

Junction City -- Giddens 16 run (Field kick)

Washburn Rural -- Williams 66 pass from Carlgren (conversion good)

Junction City -- Giddens 8 run (Field kick)

Junction City -- Wilkey 60 pass from Khoury (Field kick)

Junction City -- Wilkey 6 pass from Khoury (Field kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing -- Junction City: Khoury 4-17, Giddens 13-80, Wilkey 4-2, Jones 2-6, Rowell 5-44, Gilmore 3-12. Washburn Rural: Adams 14-107, Carlgren 14-(minus)13, DeWeese 2-9, Fager 1-2, Williams 1-(minus)4.

Passing -- Junction City: Khoury 23-35 526 yards. Washburn Rural: Carlgren 8-21 93 yards, DeWeese 2-5-0 32 yards.

Receiving -- Junction City: Bussey 8-205, Wilkey 7-174, Tabora 4-96, Jones 2-29, Walker 1-9. Washburn Rural: Williams 5-120, Adams 1-4, Hanks 1-1, Sabbarini 3-0.

Punting -- Junction City: Khoury 1-4.0. Washburn Rural: Smoots 6-34.6.