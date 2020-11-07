Eight-Man I

Goessel 54, Skyline 48 2OT

PRATT — Kacen Smith scored on a one-yard run in the second overtime to hand the Goessel Bluebirds a 54-48 win over Skyline Friday night in the second round of the Eight-Man Division I playoffs in rural Pratt.

Goessel stopped Skyline on the two-yard line on fourth down to start the second overtime. The Bluebirds needed just two plays to get the 10 yards needed to end the game.

In the first overtime, Skyline scored on one-yard Brayden Berens run. The Thunderbirds’ two-point conversion pass failed. Goessel scored on fourth down on its possession on a three-yard pass from Luke Wiens to Nate Zogleman. Luke Wiens’ run attempt on the conversion was stopped short.

Skyline tied the game on a three-yard Braden Tyler run with 1:42 in regulation. The two-point conversion attempt was stopped short. A Goessel pass at the end of regulation was intercepted.

Goessel led 34-22 at the half.

Luke Wiens finished the game with 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He hit five of six passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns. Bryant rushed for 64 yards and passed for 16. Zogleman had 42 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Smith scored on a 41-yard kickoff return. Goessel also scored on a safety.

Skyline was led by Jesus Casas with 207 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Tyler finished with 100 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Tyler also caught a touchdown pass. Berens passed for 65 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown.

Skyline ends the season 8-2. Goessel is 5-3 and host 8-1 Hoxie Friday in the quarterfinals.

Goessel;8;26;0;8;6;6;—54

Skyline;6;16;8;12;6;0;—48

Scoring

1q. G L.Wiens 46-yd. run (Bryant run) 9:08

1q. S Tyler 18-yd. pass from Berens (pass failed) 3:32

2q. S Casas 9-yd. run (Tyler run) 10:13

2q. G Smith 41-yd. kickoff return (Burkholder pass from Bryant) 10:06

2q. S Tyler 29-yd. run (Little run) 8:22

2q. G L.Wiens 4-yd. run (L.Wiens run) 4:08

2q. G Safety on punt play 2:46

2q. G Zogleman 14-yd. pass from L.Wiens (Burkholder pass from Wiens) :30

3q. S Tyler 2-yd. run (Casas run) 6:46

4q. S Casas 44-yd. run (run failed) 11:20

4q. G L.Wiens 12-yd. run (L.Wiens run) 6:46

4q. S Tyler 3-yd. run (run failed) 1:42

OT1 S Berens 1-yd. run (run failed)

OT1 G Zogleman 3-yd. pass from L.Wiens (run failed)

OT2 G Smith 1-yd. run (game ended)

Team stats

;Goe.;Sky.

First downs;20;23

Rushing-yards;44-248;48-321

Passing yards;75;65

Comp-att-int;8-14-1;5-9-0

Punts-avg.;0-0;1-(-9)

Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-0

Penalties-yards;8-65;6-40

Time of poss.;23:31;24;29

Individual stats

RUSHING — Goessel: L.Wiens 24-156, Bryant 10-64, J.Wiens 8-27, Smith 2-1. Skyline: Casas 27-207, Tyler 15-100, Berens 6-14.

PASSING — Goessel: Wiens 5-6-0, 59 yards; Bryant 3-8-1, 16 yards. Skyline: Berens 5-9-0, 65 yards.

RECEIVING — Goessel: Zogleman 6-42, Wuest 1-17, J.Wiens 1-16. Skyline: Casas 2-34, Tyler 2-24, Egging 1-7.

Missed field goals — none.

Class 1A

Inman 50, Remington 7

INMAN — Kendyn Blank rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Inman Teutons to a 50-7 win over the Remington Broncos Friday in the Class 1A playoffs in Inman.

Inman rushed for 245 yards and six touchdowns. Carter Brown rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass from Jace Doerksen. Tanner Heckel and Kyler Konrade each added a rushing touchdown.

Remington was held to 98 yards total offense. Owen Thiel rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown to lead the Broncos.

Remington ends the season 4-6.

Inman is 8-2 and plays Friday at 9-1 Conway Springs.

Remington;0;0;0;7;—7

Inman;21;21;8;0;—50

Scoring

1q. I Blank 8-yd. run (Brown kick)

1q. I Heckel 14-yd. run (Brown kick)

1q. I Konrade 40-yd. run (Brown kick)

2q. I Blank 45-yd. run (Brown kick)

2q. I Brown 34-yd. run (Brown kick)

2q. I Brown 5-yd. pass from Doerksen (Brown kick)

3q. I Blank 7-yd. run (2-pt. conversion)

4q. R Thiel 12-yd. run (Lopez kick)

Team stats

;Rem.;In.

First downs;10;15

Rushing-yards;46-98;23-245

Passing yards;0;126

Comp-att-int;0-3-0;8-11-0

Punts-avg.;8-33;1-54

Fumbles lost;0;1

Penalties-yards;5-63;7-53

Individual stats

RUSHING — Remington: Thiel 25-66, Lewis 13-33, Forster 1-3, #3 4-(-2), Fasnacht 3-(-2). Inman: Blank 6-91, Konrade 5-54, Heckel 2-48, Brown 2-47, Welch 1-12, McConnell 1-3, Schrag 3-(-3), Shober 1-(-3), Brunk 2-(-4).

PASSING — Remington: Lewis 0-1-0, 0 yards; #3 0-2-0, 0 yards. Inman: Doerksen 8-11-0, 126 yards.

RECEIVING — Remington: none. Inman: Johnson 3-77, Blank 1-20, Brunk 1-20, Konrade 2-10, Brown 1-5.

Missed field goals — none.