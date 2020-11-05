Bethel falls

to McPherson

McPHERSON — The Bethel College volleyball team fell to McPherson in three sets Thursday in KCAC play in McPherson.

Bethel fell 25-11, 25-14, 25-14.

Aiden Brown led McPherson with 15 kills. Cynarah Rodriguez set 31 assists. Brown served five aces, while Morgan Watson served four. Rodriguez and Brown each had 11 digs. Alexandra Parish downed four blocks.

Dannika Day and Harlie Hunton each scored six kills for Bethel. Gabby Valdez set 12 assists. Katey Wilhelm had 11 digs. Day and Kendra Gooden each downed two blocks.

McPherson is 9-4, 6-2 in KCAC play. Bethel is 1-10, 1-4 in KCAC play. Bethel hosts Kansas Wesleyan and York at 3 p.m. Saturday.

BETHEL (1-10, 1-4 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Kendra Gooden 2-0-2; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 4-0-0; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 1-0-0; Julie Wilhite 0-0-0; Gabby Valdez 0-0-0; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Kalyn Corley 0-0-0; Harlie Hunton 6-0-0; Dannika Day 6-0-2; Kaitlyn Shima 2-0-0. TOTALS 21-0-2.0.

McPHERSON (9-4, 6-2 KCAC)

— (kills-aces-blocks) Cynarah Rodriguez 5-1-1; Kamaluhia Akiona 0-1-0; Morgan Abbott 0-0-0; Taylor Hamm 0-0-0; Aidan Brown 15-5-2; Sydney Burton 6-0-3; Reven Bradbury 0-0-0; Riley Bradbury 4-0-1; Alexandra Parish 0-0-4; Peyton Conner 3-0-0; Emily Terry 2-0-0; Morgan Watson 7-4-1; Alex Pak 0-0-0. TOTALS 42-11-7.0.

Bethel;11;14;14;—0

McPherson;25;25;25;—3

Assist leaders — BC: Valdez 12, Shima 6, Wilhelm 2. MC: Rodriguez 31, Bradbury 3. Dig leaders — BC: Wilhelm 11, Roth 7, Shima 6. MC: Rodriguez 11, Brown 11, Bradbury 10.

Newton grad

takes honors

MANHATTAN — Newton High School graduate Brookelynn Entz, a senior soccer player at Kansas State, has been named the national player of the week by both TopDrawerSoccer.com and CollegeSoccerNews.com.

In a game Oct. 30 at Iowa State, Entz scored two goals in a 2-0 Wildcat win. Her goals came in the 52nd and 78th minutes.

It was Entz’ third multi-goal game of her career. Her last one came last year against Iowa State.

Entz leads the Wildcats with five goals. She is second in the Big 12 in scoring with 10 points.

She is the all-time leading goal scorer for the Wildcats with 15 goals. She also leads the team in all-time point scoring at 37 (15 goals and seven assists).

Kansas State is 2-6 this season overall and in the Big 12. The Wildcats end the season Nov. 13 at home against Texas Tech. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Under a recent NCAA ruling, fall sports athletes this season won’t be charged a year of eligibility, allowing her a chance to return next year.