Class 1A

Oakley (7-2) at Sedgwick (8-1)

Sedgwick opened the playoffs with a 54-0 win over Ellinwood. Oakley stopped Wichita Independent 50-3.

Oakley is led by Ethan Abell with 155 carries for 1,440 yards and 21 touchdowns. Eric Cain has hit 35 of 78 passes for 582 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Will Schmidt has hit five of 10 passes for 123 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Schmidt also has 11 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown.

Remington (4-5) at Inman (7-2)

Remington marked its first playoff game in 10 years by stopping Salina Sacred Heart 56-16. The Broncos racked up nearly 400 yards rushing in the game with eight touchdowns. Toby Lewis rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Inman opened the playoffs with a 61-0 win over Stanton County. Jace Doerksen hit three of four passes for two touchdowns. Tanner Heckel rushed for two touchdowns. Kendyn Blank rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass. Inman opened the game with a safety. Eli Brunk closed the scoring by returning the second-half kickoff for a score.

In the regular season, Inman downed Remington 54-13. Doerksen hit eight of 12 passes in the game for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Remington had four turnovers in the game.

Eight-Man I

Goessel (4-3) at Skyline (8-1)

Goessel opened the playoffs with a 60-14 win over Kinsley. The game ended midway in the third quarter on the 45-point rule.

Skyline downed Heart of the Plains rival Pretty Prairie 52-6.

Goessel’s Jake Wiens has 566 yards rushing with 13 touchdowns. Grant Bryant has 349 yards passing with six touchdowns and five interceptions. Nate Zogleman has 216 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

The Thunderbirds are led by Jesus Casas with 1,139 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. Casas also has 506 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Braden Tyler has 908 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. Brayden Berens with 767 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, along with 622 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.