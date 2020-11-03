ELBING — The Berean Academy soccer team couldn’t generate enough attack in a 2-0 loss to Wichita Trinity Academy Tuesday afternoon in the Class 4-3-2-1A state quarterfinals in Elbing.

Freshman Samuel Ferguson scored both goals for the Knight, 12-6-1. It was the second straight year Berean ended the season to Trinity. The Knights also stopped the Warriors 2-1 during the regular season.

Trinity will play Friday in the semifinals against an opponent to be determined.

"We struggled with our touch today, and I don’t know why," Berean Academy coach Russ Busenitz said. "Part of it was the wind. Part of it was the quality of our opponent. Our touch wasn’t good. If you don’t maintain possession well enough at key spots ... I thought we had chances to string it together. It just got away from us. It’s disappointing that we couldn’t make that happen today."

The first goal came off a breakaway in the 12th minute set up by a Matthew McDaniel pass. Ferguson finished a Daniel McVey crossing pass in the 58th minute.

Berean was outshot 12-6. Alex Kristen-Westgard had six saves in goal for Trinity. Zach Briscoe had 10 saves for Berean.

Trinity Academy controlled possession for the first 15 minutes of the first half. Berean controlled possession for the last 10 minutes of the half. Each team missed a one-versus-goal chance in the final 2 1/2 minutes of the half.

Trinity held a 6-4 advantage in total shots in the first half.

With the wind at their backs, the Knights controlled possession in the second half from the start. Berean got its first shot of the second half in the 70th minute. Berean got another shot in the 75th minute that was saved.

Berean ends the season 12-4-1. The Warriors lose 12 seniors.

"We had eight seniors before injury," Busenitz said. "You want the best for them. Those guys are all going to be missed. They’ve been around for a long time. We got beat by a better team, at least today. That’s a credit to them. … We’ve got a good nucleus of guys who played today coming back. We’ll be a different team next year. We’ll see how we can grow our team."