Bethel schedule

changes made

Bethel College has made the following schedule changes for athletic events this week:

— The Bethel women’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday against Oklahoma Wesleyan has been postponed. No make-up date has been set.

Bethel will instead play York College at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The men will still play Oklahoma Wesleyan at 8 p.m.

The game times for Friday’s games at Avila have been changed to 5 p.m. for the women and 8 p.m. for the men.

— The Bethel volleyball team will host a volleyball triangular at 10 a.m. Saturday with Kansas Wesleyan and York.

— Kickoff for Saturday’s football game against Southwestern will be 5 p.m.

Clark takes

KCAC honors

Bethel sophomore Ryan Clark has been named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference defensive player of the week.

The 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker from Edmond, Okla., had four solo tackles, two tackle assists, 3.5 tackles for a loss of 25 yards and 3.0 sacks in a 38-0 win over Bethany in Lindsborg.

Clark is the fourth Bethel player to take KCAC weekly honors this season.

Schmidt 35th

at state meet

AUGUSTA — Newton High School senior Luke Schmidt finished 35th at the Class 5A state cross country championships at the 4 Mile Creek Resort in rural Augusta.

Schmidt finished in 17:11.86.

Halstead runner

medals at state

WAMEGO — Thomas Porch of Halstead placed seventh Saturday at the Class 3A state cross country championships at the Wamego Country Club.

Porch, a senior, finished in a time of 17:33.09.

In the girls’ race, Hesston junior Elsie Clark finished 23rd in 21:52.32. Clark was three places and 12 seconds off a medal.

Bethel spikers

fall in three

The Bethel College volleyball team fell to Bethany in three sets Saturday at Thresher Gym.

Bethel fell 25-21, 25-18, 25-20.

Paola Sanabra-Lopez led Bethany with 18 kills. Shiann Fritzler set 17 assists, followed by Mia Novakovic with 16. Fritzler had 11 digs. Justics Brackney downed five blocks.

Mia Loganbill led Bethel with 11 kills. Gabby Valdez set 11 assists. Harlie Hunton served two aces. Katey Wilhelm had 12 digs. Kendra Gooden downed two blocks.

Bethany is 7-4, 4-3 in KCAC play. Bethel is 1-8, 1-3 in KCAC play. The Threshers play at 7 p.m. Thursday at McPherson.

BETHANY (7-4, 4-3 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Christina Garcia 0-0-0; Haley Reifsteck 0-0-0; Natalie Tricoche 0-1-0; Mia Novakovic 2-0-0; Ashae Murphy 0-0-1; Paola Sanabria-Lopez 18-1-0; Jordan Valentine 9-1-3; Justice Brackney 3-0-5; Brekken Anderson 0-0-0; Shiann Fritzler 1-1-0; Madison Scott 8-0-1; Michelle Beer 1-0-3. TOTALS 42-4-8.0.

BETHEL (1-8, 1-3 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Kaylee VanderVeen 0-0-0; Kendra Gooden 5-0-2; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 11-0-0; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 4-0-0; Gabby Valdez 0-1-0; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Harlie Hunton 2-2-1; Dannika Day 0-0-1; Kaitlyn Shima 3-0-1. TOTALS 25-3-4.0.

Bethany;25;25;25;—3

Bethel;21;18;20;—0

Assist leaders — Bethany: Fritzler 17, Novakovic 16. Bethel: Valdez 11, Shima 7. Dig leaders — Bethany: Friztler 11, Sanabria-Lopez 9, Reifsteck 9. Bethel: Wilhelm 12, Roth 6.

Bethel women

tie Ottawa

After 43 days off, the Bethel College women’s soccer team returned to play with a 1-1 overtime tie against Ottawa University Saturday in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium.

Joey Robson scored for Ottawa in the 42nd minute. Taylor Dashney evened the game for Bethel in the 75th minute.

Ottawa held a 17-9 advantage in total shots, 8-4 on goal. Maddie Prager had seven saves in goal for Bethel. Jordan Burrow had two saves for Ottawa.

Ottawa is 1-3-1, 0-3-1 in conference play.

Bethel is 1-2-1 overall and in conference play, and plays at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Southwestern.

Ottawa;1;0;(0-0);—1

Bethel;0;1;(0-0);—1

1. O Joey Robson (unassisted) 41:39

2. B Taylor Dashney (unassisted) 74:36

Total shots — OU 7-5-(1-4)—17, BC 3-5-(0-1)—9. Shots on goal — OU 4-6-(1-1)—11, BC 1-3-(0-0)—4. Saves — OU: Jordan Burrow (T) 1-1-(0-0)—2; team 1. BC: Maddie Prager (T) 3-3-(0-1)—7. Corner kicks — OU 3, BC 4. Fouls — OU 16, BC 11. Offside — OU 1, BC 3. Cautions — OU: Isabelle Conte 104:05. BC: Jazlyn Reese 33:04.

Thresher men

edged by Braves

The Bethel College men’s soccer team fell to Ottawa University 1-0 Saturday in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium.

Cain Scott scored the game-winning goal for the Braves in the second minute.

Bethel held an 18-12 edge in total shots. Ottawa held a 6-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Gage Powers had three saves for Ottawa. Caleb Cushman had four saves for Bethel.

Ottawa is 2-4, 2-3 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 3-5 and plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Southwestern.

Ottawa;1;0;—1

Bethel;0;0;—0

1. O Cain Scott (unassisted) 1:19

Total shots — OU 8-4—12, BC 8-10—18. Shots on goal — OU 4-2—6, BC 0-3—3. Saves — OU: Gage Powers (W) 0-3—3. BC: Caleb Cushman (L) 2-2—4; team 1. Corner kicks — OU 6, BC 9. Fouls — OU 9, BC 10. Offside — OU 7, BC 0. Cautions — OU: Julian Colchado 6:31, Samir Brito 12:04, Jonathan Rawayo 29:06. BC: Muhamed Jammeh 6:31, Jaime Guardado 53:49, Andrew Goodman 57:14, Fabian Schmid 67:49.

KWU names men’s

volleyball coach

SALINA — Kansas Wesleyan named Ryan Webb as its first men’s volleyball coach.

The team will begin competition in the 2021-22 school year.

Webb was the women’s and men’s volleyball coach at Central Christian College in McPherson. Central Christian was set to begin men’s play in the spring.

He serves as the girls’ 17U and 18U teams and the boys’ 18U team at Shockwave Volleyball Academy.

He served as a women’s assistant at Southwestern University (Texas). He was the men’s club coach at Mary Hardin Baylor. He also coached at the Varitas Academy and Houston Volleyball Academy.

He played at Mary Hardin Baylor, where he was a second-team All-American. He played professionally on the AVP and NVL tours, as well as the New South Wales Men’s Team. He also played in Germany and New Zealand and with the Team USA Pipeline team.

McPherson makes

coaching changes

McPHERSON — McPherson College announced that Ashlee Annis will step down as spirit coordinator at the end of the competitive cheer season.

She has been serving in that position since 2018. She was named the KCAC coach of the year last season. Her highest finish was fifth in the KCAC and sixth in the NAIA regional meet.

Cross country coach Kendrick Clay announced his resignation at the end of the current season.

He joined the staff in January of 2019. He helped develop the MC cross country course at Bulldog Park.

Thunder signs

two players

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder signed defenseman Dylan Olson and forward Brayden Watts.

Olson was the first-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

An 11-year pro, Olson played parts of four seasons in the NHL with Chicago and Florida. In 124 NHL games, he scored five goals with 17 assists. He also played in a Stanley Cup playoff game.

Olson also played with Rockford, San Antonio, Portland and Binghampton of the American Hockey League; and Adirondak, South Carolina and Wichita of the ECHL.

In 2018-19, he played 46 games with the Nottingham Panthers of the (British) Elite Ice Hockey League. Last season, he started the season with Nitra MHC of the Slovak League.

He played four games with Wichita last year, scoring three assists.

In 285 minor pro games, Olson scored 18 goals with 61 assists. In 23 playoff games, he scored two goals with six assists.

In 67 European pro games, he scored eight goals with 13 assists.

Olson played two years of collegiate hockey at Minnesota-Duluth.

Watts is a rookie, who played five seasons in the Western Hockey League, a Canadian Major Junior League. He played with the Moose Jaw Warriors, Vancouver Giants and Prince Albert Raiders.

In 314 WHL games, he scored 68 goals with 93 assists. In 34 playoff games, he scored seven goals with four assists.

VOLLEYBALL

Central Kansas League

final standings

;League;overall

;W-L;W-L

Smoky Valley;9–0;34–4

Hillsboro;7–2;28–7

Halstead;6–3;24–11

Nickerson;6–3;19–13

Hoisington;5–4;21–12

Lyons;5–4;17–13

Hesston;4–5;15–16

Pratt;2–7;12–17

Haven;1–8;5–22

Larned;0–9;2–31