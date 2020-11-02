TOPEKA — The field has been set for the KSHSAA State Gymnastics Championships, which begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ravenscroft Gym in Newton.

The top eight teams based on the average of their top four scores qualify for the state meet.

The qualifying teams include Lawrence, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Olathe North, Olathe East, Newton, Olathe West, Shawnee Mission East and Lawrence Free State.

There are nine rotations in the meet. Newton will compete in the first rotation on the balance beam, the third rotation on the floor exercises, the sixth rotation on the vault and the eighth rotation on the uneven parallel bars.

Individual qualifiers

VAULT — Maya Anderson, Shawnee Mission West; Zakiaya Gillom, Shawnee Mission South; Hallie Robertson, Olathe Northwest; Cadance Vincent, Emporia; Jeanine Houghton, Shawnee Mission West.

BARS — Hattie Walker, Emporia; Hallie Robertson, Olathe Northwest; Maya Anderson, Shawnee Mission West; Zakiaya Gillom, Shawnee Mission South.

BEAM — Aniah Grady, Shawnee Mission North; Cadance Vincent, Emporia; Zakiaya Gillom, Shawnee Mission South; Hallie Robertson, Olathe Northwest; Maya Anderson, Shawnee Mission West.

FLOOR — Journey Walburn, Emporia; Hattie Walker, Emporia; Maya Anderson, Shawnee Mission West; Zakiaya Gillom, Shawnee Mission South; Hallie Robertson, Olathe Northwest.

ALL-AROUND — Maya Anderson, Shawnee Mission West; Zakiaya Gillom, Shawnee Mission South; Hallie Robertson, Olathe Northwest.