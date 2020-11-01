EMPORIA— The Hutchinson-Central Christian volleyball team came close, yet so far.

While the Cougars did not win state, they did bring home hardwood in the Class 1A Division II state volleyball tournament by finishing third.

"Overall, I think we took a step up in our style of play, our speed of play," head coach Mary VerSteeg said. "Just as a team, we really came together - we were a little bit up and down but they never quit. It's a great way to end this season."

During pool play, the Cougars went toe-to-toe with eventual state champoins Hanover. After losing in set one, Central took set two and forced a third set, which neither Attica nor Wheatland/Grinnell High School was able to do the entire day.

Central would fall to Hanover, 25-23, 21-25, 25-14. The Cougars bounced back and picked up their first win over the Wheatland/Grinnell Thunderhawks, 25-22, 26-24, 25-20.

The Cougars ended pool play by falling to their league foe, Attica, in two sets, 25-16, 27-25.

After a heated battle with Attica in the conclusion of pool play, the Cougars went on to face the Bulldogs once again in the semifinals.

The Bulldogs got off to a strong start when they won set one and were ahead 5-0 early in set two. The Cougars rallied by putting up six straight points to capture their first lead of the night.

It almost looked as if the Cougars had the upper hand when they led 17-12. On the verge of forcing set three, Attica went on an 8-0 run.

The match was tied at 23, and Attica was able to pull away with two straight points to advance in the finals.

"I really loved playing against them," Cougars' team captain Madeline Boman said. "They are just a fun team to play against. They are really competitive. They will hit us for sure and it was just really fun. They are a really great team, and they have amazing seniors and underclassmen. They are a good team."

As Attica advanced to the championship round with Hanover, Central took on Wheatland/Grinnell in the battle for third place.

It started to look like things were going the Thunderhawks way when they had a 5-2 lead. Then after trailing 7-4, the Cougars finally got going and were able to even the score at seven apiece.

Both teams went back and forth in lead changes. Central escaped with two straight points in the end as they took set one.

The Cougars had the momentum going into set two when they held a 5-1 lead, which later turned into a 16-9 lead. The T-Hawks weren't completely out of it as they made a final run by earning seven straight points, but eventually took the foot off the gas as the Cougars won in two sets, 25-23, 25-18.

While the Lady Cougars will lose three seniors, which includes Ivy Mead, Boman, and Brooklyn Nisly they will return four starters, which are mainly from frontcourt led by Samantha Ramsey, Leia Shank and Alyssa Lambert.

Boman made a reflection on this season as she will miss the bond she had with her teammates.

"I mean we all worked our butts off," Boman said. "I feel like every play we are almost on the ground, and so it was a great time. I loved working with them and I feel like we played for each other. "