AUGUSTA — The weather was cool but playable in Butler County, and the Augusta boys soccer team took care of business in regional finals on Thursday after shutting out Circle 11-0 in on half. The Orioles will now advance to the regional finals, where they will take on Wichita Trinity Academy.

Eight different Orioles scored on Thursday. Right from the jump, Augusta picked up two back-t-back goals by Dominik Rios off of Connor Inlow's assist, and from Eric Scott. Payton Ball added three more as he put on a hat-trick performance. Xander Roberts, Braydon Wilcox, Cooper Buell, Cody Meckel, Logan Ruddle and Bradin Dennett each had one goal to dominate the T-Birds. Head coach Dusty Buell was pleased by his players staying in sync and sharing the ball.

"I love these guys," Buell said. "I love their intensity and focus and they're just ready to be out there and play. Anytime we come out and start playing, we know that Payton (Ball) is going to get his. It's the group around him that really made me proud tonight," Buell said. "Everyone One through 22 did their jobs tonight. A coach can't ask much more than that."

The Orioles now will focus on Wichita-Trinity Academy in the regional finals, which is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. It was only last week when Trinity came to town and took out Augusta 3-1. Now the Orioles have the opportunity for redemption when it really counts.

"What we saw from them is that they are disciplined and well-coached. (Their) talent up and down their lineup," Buell said. " They don't substitute that much and they are fast in counter-attacks. We're not going to change what we do for them. I just expect excellence in what we do and I don't think we had that the first time we played them."

The T-Birds end their season with 1-15 record.

Circle 0;x-0

Augusta 11;x-11