4-3-2-1A regional

soccer changes

TOPEKA — The Class 4-3-2-1A Region 1 quarterfinal match between Elyria Christian-Hutchinson Central Christian (4-7) and Thomas More Prep-Marian—Ellis (1-9) has been moved to 4 p.m. Tuesday in Elyria because of snow.

That winner will now play at Berean Academy (10-3-1) at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Elbing.

The McPherson (9—7)-Buhler (5-9-2) match will remain at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The finals will be Thursday at the highest seed.

Newton games

canceled

The Newton freshman and junior varsity football games scheduled for Monday against Campus have been canceled because of the weather and will not be made up.

Railers fourth

at SM North

SHAWNEE MISSION — The Newton High School gymnastics team placed fourth with a season-high score Saturday at the 13-team Shawnee Mission North Invitational.

Lawrence Free State won the title at 106.45, followed by Olathe North at 103.1, Olathe West at 102.95 and Newton at 98.76.

Newton was led by Toria Thaw, who was fifth in the all-around at 34.81 and fifth on the uneven parallel bars at 8.46.

"For health sake we actually competed in two blocks," Newton coach JoAnne Thaw said. "This was the first meet for Shawnee Mission parents to watch a meet and the first meet for Olathe outside of their practice gym. We didn’t get to see everyone but we’re in the same block as Lawrence and Free State so had some great competition. We had our high score of the season and bright home two medals with Toria placing on bars and all-around. Berkley Roberson finally came back from an injury, but Elise Jantz had to drop out of all-around and only competed on bars. Elisa Fernandez had an amazing beam routine for a personal best of 8.6 and Cecilia Merlini made her debut on beam. Everyone was able to compete on the team today and that was a first for us. The meet is a good preview for state, but places could still be a little mixed."

Newton competes at the Shawnee Mission South All-Around meet at 5 p.m. Thursday. Newton hosts the state meet Nov. 7.

Shawnee Mission North Inv.

Saturday

Team scores — Lawrence Free State 106.45, Olathe North 103.1, Olathe West 102.95, Newton 98.76, Lawrence 97.4, Olathe East 95.35, Shawnee Mission Northwest 95.1, Shawnee Mission East 94.95, Shawnee Mission North 89.8, Shawnee Mission South 87.55, Emporia 86.5, Olathe South 69.65, Olathe Northwest 57.05.

Newton results

All-around – 5. Toria Thaw 34.81, 17. Elisa Fernandez 32.65, 21. Berkley Roberson 30.9.

Vault — 7. Thaw 8.8, 12. Roberson 8.6, 25. Fernandez 8.4, 51. Violet Bartley 7.5, 52. Janessa Sutton 7.3.

Uneven parallel bars — 5. Thaw 8.46, 15. Fernandez 7.5, 31. Roberson 6.7, 39. Elise Jantz 5.85, 49. Georgia Garcia 4.4.

Balance beam — 8. Thaw 8.85, 12. Fernandez 8.6, 30. Roberson 7.35, 37. Cecilia Merlini 6.85, 48. Garcia 5.8.

Floor exercises — 7. Thaw 8.7, 11. Merlini 8.55, 20. Roberson 8.25, 24. Fernandez 8.15, 38. Bartley 7.65.

YOUTH SOFTBALL

Salina Nemesis 12U 6, Newton Lady Railers 12U 5

Newton Lady Railers 12U 5, Wichita Peppers 12U 3

Wild Cards 12U 9, Newton Lady Railers 12U 4

G2 Heat Lutz 18U 6, Riptide 2

G2 Heat Lutz 18U 7, TBD 5