The Ottawa University men's cross country team finished 13th Saturday at the NAIA Mid-States Classic in Winfield.

Joseph Corbin paced the Braves in 37th place at 27:42.9. Caleb Meyer finished 83rd at 29:58.1. Michael Garrison was 93rd at 31:05.5. Skylar Karns was 102nd at 32:17.3, Christopher Rosas, 110th, 38:04.4.

The women’s top finisher was Alexis Rademaker in 59th with a time of 22:20.6. Jordan Fritz came in 64th at 22:43.9. Olivia Lemus ran a time of 23:31.1 to finish 71st. Laura Freeman was 89th at 27:59.9.

The Ottawa runners wrap up the 2020 season Nov. 14 at the KCAC Championships in Salina.