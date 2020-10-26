Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

Eastgate Lanes;19;9

5 Pin;19;9

Spare Me;17.5;10.5

Some Beaches;15.5;12.5

Eastgate Chicks;15;13

Ball Hugger;13.5;14.5

Ballard Aviation;9.5;18.5

High Single Game — Judy Brenzikofer, 224; High Single Series — Judy Brenzikofer, 589; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 711; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 1,930.

EASTGATE METRO

Todd’s Pro Shop;24;8

Team Retired;23.5;8.5

Eastgate Lanes;22;10

Prestige Worldwide;20;12

Gary’s Angels;17;15

Hillsboro Ford;17;15

WSU Shockers;16;16

Looney Tunes;13.5;18.5

Team America;13;19

Degeneration X;11;21

One Left;11;21

High Single Game — Men: Jack Martin, 280; Women: Barb Copeland, 174; High Series — Men: Kevin Barton 673; Women: Melissa Barton, 465; High Team Game — Team Retired, 1,084; High Team Series — Team Retired, 2,984.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;25;7

Give ‘Em 3;21;11

It Doesn’t Matter;19;13

Platinum PDR;16;16

GGG;15;17

Ball Busters;15;17

We Need Some;15;17

High Single Game — Men: Richard Johnson, 236; Women: Tammi Frederick, 200; High Series — Men: Bob Stanhope, 623; Women: Tammi Frederick, 547. High Team Game — Give ‘Em 3, 929; High Team Series — Team Retired, 2,667.

SILVER TOPS II

3 G’s;20;12

Just Luck;19;13

Die Hards;19;13

Shish Kabobs;17;15

Curtis C’s;16;16

Sassy 4;16;16

Winssome;15;17

Teddy Bears;15;17

Fearsome Foursome;12;20

Foxes;11;21

High Single Game — Men: Gary Wonders, 257; Women: Carol Lattin, 194; High Single Series — Men: Cecil Kemph, 656; Women: Carol Lattin, 559; High Team Game — 3 G’s, 721; High Team Series — Sassy 4, 2,050.

GOODWILL

Arrowhead;20;8

Buggsy’s Raiders;20;8

All 3 Holes;18;10

We B Gone;17;11

Heavy Pork;15;13

Roofing Services;14;14

Tee Pees;11;17

Bartel’s Cabinets;10;18

Team 9;10;18

High Single Game — Scott Ferguson, Heavy Pork, 267; High Single Series — Chris Hastings, All 3 Holes, 713; High Team Game — All 3 Holes, 1,109; High Team Series — Bartel’s Cabinets, 3,113.

FRIDAY TRIO

The Nines;17;3

Gutter Gunners;14;6

The Ballers;12;8

The Serranos;12;8

Team 10;9.5;10.5

Whatever;9;11

Gutterball Shooters;8;12

La Familia;8;12

Rat Pack;6.5;13.5

I Don’t Care;4;16

High Single Game — Men: Dustin Ratzlaff, 226; Women: Pam Thomas, 200; High Series — Men: Eric Thomas, 590; Women: Pam Thomas, 540; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 547; High Team Series — The Nines, 1,580.