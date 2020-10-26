Bethel College announced Monday its plan for ticket distribution for the 2020-21 basketball seasons.

Capacity of Thresher Gym will be held to 380 fans (31 percent) per event.

According to the release, the guidelines have been set in consultation with the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and the Harvey County Health Department.

Ticket priority will be given to the following:

"- Bethel Students

- Student-Athlete Parents & Family

- Bethel Coaches/Faculty/Staff

- Bethel Booster Club members either at the National Championship, All-American, and All-Conference donor levels."

Members of those groups will receive a passcode and may obtain their tickets from https://www.bethelthreshers.com/tickets?skipMobile=1. Tickets for Saturday games will be available the preceding Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday game tickets will be available the preceding Thursday.

Those with a lifetime pass, or any other Bethel pass, should contact Josh Booth at jbooth@bethelks.edu to reserve their tickets.

If tickets remain, they will be available to members of the general public (both home and visiting fans) at https://www.bethelthreshers.com/tickets?skipMobile=1.

For doubleheaders involving both the men’s and women’s teams (which includes most KCAC games), tickets will be good for both games.

Junior varsity games will be free to attend, but the gym will be emptied before the varsity games.

More information is available at https://www.bethelthreshers.com/d/Fall-Winter_2020-2021-Ticketing_and_Safety_Procedures_Plan.pdf?skipMobile=1.