Swathers fall

in semifinals

LINDSBORG — The Hesston Swather volleyball team ended the season with a loss in the semifinal of the Class 3A sub-state tournament in Lindsborg.

Hesston opened with a win over Riley County 25-12, 25-17. In the semifinals, Hesston fell to host and eventual winner Smoky Valley 25-14, 25-13.

"We started out the day playing very well against Riley County," Hesston coach Jason Peters said. "We did not play well a couple of weeks ago when we saw them, and we made some adjustments that helped us to be more successful this time. We served well and had a lot of strong aggressive plays at the net.

"In the semifinals, we met Smoky Valley for the third time this season. They played very consistently throughout the day, and we gave up several runs in each set that swung the momentum their direction. We didn’t pass as well, and made more hitting errors as we tightened up and weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be."

Hesston ends the season 15-16.

"This has been a very different year in many ways," Peters said. "We had a very young and inexperienced

group at the start of the season, but they continued to persevere and improve throughout, winning nine of the last 12 matches of the season. Despite all the adjustments and changes for COVID safety, we were able to play the entire season without any dates canceled, which we are grateful for. It was tough to lose our last match not playing as well as we would have liked, but there are many positives to reflect on from this season and a lot to look forward to for the future."

Hesston stats

vs. Riley County

Kills — Martin 9, Copeland 6, Ferralez 6, Becker 4.

Aces — Kueker 2, Ferralez 2, Humphreys 1, Becker 1.

Total blocks — Becker 3, Martin 2, Copeland 1.

Digs — Yoder 8, Ferralez 7, Martin 5, Johnston 5, Becker 4, Kueker 3, Humphreys 2, Elliott 2, Diederich 1.

Assists — Humphries 10, Ferralez 10, Yoder 1, Diederich 1.

vs. Smoky Valley

Kills — Ferralez 5, Becker 4, Copeland 1, Kueker 1, Martin 1.

Aces – Martin 1, Kueker 1.

Total blocks — Copeland 2, Ferralez 1, Humphreys 1, Kueker 1, Martin 1.

Digs — Yoder 6, Martin 5, Ferralez 5, Humphreys 3, Becker 3, Elliott 3, Copeland 2, Diederich 1.

Assists — Humphreys 10, Ferralez 2.

Halstead 1-1

at sub-state

CHENEY — The Halstead High School volleyball team finished 1-1 Saturday at the Class 3A sub-state tournament in Cheney.

Halstead opened with a win over Kingman 25-19, 25-20. In the semifinals, Halstead fell to host and eventual champion Cheney 25-18, 25-9.

Halstead ends the season 24-11.

Area teams fall

at 2A sub-state

INMAN — Four area volleyball teams saw their season end Saturday at the Class 2A sub-state tournament in Inman.

Sedgwick opened play with a 25-13, 25-14 win over Berean Academy. Berean Academy ends the season 12-19.

In the semifinals, Sedgwick fell to Inman 25-19, 21-25, 25-22. Sedgwick ends the season 31-6.

Moundridge lost in the first round to Sterling 25-19, 25-23. The Wildcats end the season 18-13.

Remington lost in the first round to Inman 25-19, 25-18. Remington ends the season 14-14.

Goessel falls

at sub-state

LITTLE RIVER — The Goessel Bluebirds ended the season with a quarterfinal loss at the Class 1A, Division I sub-state tournament Saturday at Little River.

Goessel fell to Little River 25-22, 20-25, 25-20.

Goessel ends the season 16-17.

Burrton downs

Peabody-Burns

BURRTON — The Burrton Chargers finished 1-1 Saturday at the Class 1A, Division II sub-state in Burrton.

The Chargers downed Peabody-Burns in the quarterfinals 24-26, 25-18, 25-19. Peabody-Burns ends the season 3-26.

In the semifinals, Burrton fell to Hutchinson Central Christian 25-14, 25-7. Burrton ends the season 6-23. Central Christian downed Centre in two sets in the finals 25-17, 25-19.

Peabody-Burns stats

vs. Burrton

Kills — Winter 10, Eden 7, Davis 5, Goossen 5, Foth 4.

Aces — Winter 3, Davis 1, Johnson 1, Craig 1.

Total blocks — Winter 4, Davis 1, Goossen 1.

Digs — Eden 14, Winter 12, Davis 9, Foth 8, Johnson 7, Marcenaro 1, Spencer 1.

Assists — Johnson 18, Davis 3, Eden 1, Marcenaro 1.