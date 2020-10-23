Bethel makes

schedule changes

The Bethel College football team has moved its game against Bethany to 1 p.m. Oct. 31 in Lindsborg.

The date was supposed to be a bye week for the Threshers. Bethel was to play Bethany Nov. 21. Bethel will host Friends Nov. 21, a game that had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bethel volleyball matches against McPherson Friday and at Avila Saturday were postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. No make-up date has been set.

Bethel men

stop Swedes

Niklas Honer scored two goals to lift the Bethel College men’s soccer team to a 4-1 win over Bethany Friday in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium.

Christopher Hernandez scored a goal with an assist for the Threshers. Cristobal Goldberg added a goal. Muhamed Jammeh dished two assists.

Kevin Sithole scored for Bethany with an assist from Abulkhadir Sagir.

Bethel outshot Bethany 19-10, 11-8 on target. Caleb Cushman had six saves for Bethel. Juan Pablos Diaz had seven saves for Bethany, 1-5-1.

Bethel is 3-4 and hosts Ottawa at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Bethany;0;1;—1

Bethel;1;3;—4

1. Btl. Christobal Goldberg (Muhamed Jammeh) 19:59

2. Btl. Niklas Horner (unassisted) 63:07

3. Btl. Honer (Jammeh, Hernandez) 70:45

4. Btl. Hernandez (Max Fields) 72:04

5. Bty. Kevin Sithole (Abulkhadir Sagir) 82:15.

Total shots — Bethany 3-7—10, Bethel 9-10—19. Shots on goal — Bethany 2-6—8, Bethel 6-5—11. Saves — Bethany: Juan Pablo Diaz (L) 5-2—7. Bethel: Caleb Cushman (W) 5-1—6; team x-1—1. Corner kicks — Bethany 4, Bethel 9. Fouls — Bethany 12, Bethel 14. Offside — Bethany 0, Bethel 4. Cautions — Bethany: Lisandro Nunez 65:55. Bethel: Cushman 33:16.

NJCAA allows

extra eligibility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The National Junior College Athletic Association has approved a blanket waiver Thursday where athletes for all sports in the 2020-21 school year will not lose a year of eligibility regardless of their level of participation.

"The Board of Regents feels this decision is best for the success and well-being of our student-athletes and member colleges at this time," said Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. "There is no right answer to this challenge and situation, but as an association, we are going to support the eligibility of all our student-athletes to help them succeed in their academic and athletic careers."

Under the ruling, a junior college athlete could return for a third season.

According to the release, "The ruling potentially means that freshmen could play this spring and still enter a four-year school with four years of eligibility.

"Returning student-athletes will be considered "non-counters" for letter of intent and NJCAA eligibility purposes. The NJCAA Eligibility Committee will continue to review and evaluate the impact of the blanket waiver on eligibility requirements."

Current academic requirements still apply for the 2020-21 school year.

Avila names

interim coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Avila University has named Robert Kelly as interim head men’s soccer coach.

He is currently the men’s and women’s assistant coach.

Kelly is a graduate of nearby Rockhurst High School. He played collegiately at Cloud County Community College, Tulsa and San Francisco State. He played professionally indoors for the Kansas City Comets.

He is a coach for the Alliance FC youth club. He has served as an assistant coach at Avila since 2018.

Kelly succeeds Stephen Hoffman, who was in his sixth season. No reason was given for his departure.

Avila is 0-5-1 overall and in conference play this season. The team has been outscored 51-1 this season, including a 27-0 loss to nationally-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan, an all-time collegiate record for all divisions.

Wings to add

reserve side

PARK CITY — The Wichita Wings indoor soccer team will add a reserve side for 2021.

The team will play in the new MASL3, which also begins play this season.

"We have such an amazing staff and group of players that this decision really became easy for us," said Wings GM/Partner Blake Shumaker. "We made the local player our priority in 2019 by looking into our community for not only players raised here but also internationals from our universities and players who had experience with FC Wichita's outdoor team. We have that stability now so we just need more match time for these young players who want to play indoor."

The M3 is set to be highly competitive, however it is not considered a professional league," said Wings coach Roger Downing. "Collegiate athletes can play for their hometown, gaining valuable experience, while still maintaining eligibility."

BOWLING

GOODWILL

Arrowhead;20;8

Buggsy’s Raiders;20;8

All 3 Holes;18;10

We B Gone;17;11

Heavy Pork;15;13

Roofing Services;14;14

Tee Pees;11;17

Bartel’s Cabinets;10;18

Team 9;10;18

High Single Game — Scott Ferguson, Heavy Pork, 267; High Single Series — Chris Hastings, All 3 Holes, 713; High Team Game — All 3 Holes, 1,109; High Team Series — Bartel’s Cabinets, 3,113.