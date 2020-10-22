Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and other big games from around the state.

Last week: 11-5

Overall: 83-22 (79.0%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN NON-COUNTY GAMES ARE IN BOLD

Class 6A

DERBY 31, Maize South 22

Class 5A

Goddard 17, ANDOVER 14

Maize 38, HUTCHINSON 30

Class 4A

Andover Central 31, ARKANSAS CITY 7

MCPHERSON 28, Augusta 14

El Dorado 26, WINFIELD 14

Rose Hill 34, INDEPENDENCE 7

Buhler 35, CIRCLE 21

BISHOP MIEGE 27, Shawnee Mission Northwest 20

Class 3A

ANDALE 49, Wichita Collegiate 21

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 24, Scott City 12

Class 2A

BELLE PLAINE 21, Douglass 14

Garden Plain 49, BLUESTEM 0

Class 1A

SEDGWICK 16, Conway Springs 14

ELKHART 40, Remington 14

Class 8M-I

UDALL 41, FLINTHILLS 34