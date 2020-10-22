NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Check with individual schools about attendance procedures and ticket information.

Saturday, Oct. 24

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ Class 5A Sub-State, Andover Central (note site change) 1 p.m.; Halstead @ Class 3A Sub-State, Cheney 1 p.m.; Hesston @ Class 3A Sub-State, Lindsborg 1 p.m.; Berean Academy, Moundridge, Remington, Sedgwick @ Class 2A Sub-State, Inman 1 p.m.; Goessel @ Class 1A, Division I Regionals, Little River 1 p.m.; Peabody-Burns, Burrton @ Class 1A, Division II Sub-State, Burrton 1 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, Lake Barton (G 10 a.m., B 10:45 a.m.); Halstead, Hesston @ Class 3A Regionals, Southeast of Saline High School (G 10 a.m., B 10:30 a.m.), Berean Academy, Moundridge, Remington, Sedgwick @ Class 2A Regionals, Harvey County East Lake (G 10 a.m., B 10:40 p.m.); Goessel, Burrton @ Class 1A Regionals, Prairie Ridge CC Course, Hutchinson (G noon, B 12:35 p.m.).

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton @ Shawnee Mission South Inv. 1 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Ottawa @ Bethel 1 p.m., Kansas @ Kansas State 11 a.m. (Fox Sports 1).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ Avila 5 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel @ Mid-States Classic, Winfield 11:15 a.m.

PRO SOCCER — Colorado @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Oct. 25

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Denver 7:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

Monday, Oct. 26

PREP BOYS’ SOCCER — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, TBA; Berean Academy @ Class 4-3-2-1A Regionals, TBA.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

PREP VOLLEYBALL — State quarterfinals, TBA.

PREP BOYS’ SOCCER — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, TBA; Berean Academy @ Class 4-3-2-1A Regionals, TBA.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Hastings (W 4 p.m.).

Wednesday, Oct. 28

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Oklahoma Sciences & Arts (M 6 p.m.).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Southwestern, Saint Mary @ Bethel 3 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ FC Cincinnati 6:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, Oct. 29

PREP BOYS’ SOCCER — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, TBA; Berean Academy @ Class 4-3-2-1A Regionals, TBA.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton @ Shawnee Mission South All-Around Meet 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

PREP FOOTBALL (all games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted, date and time subject to change) — State playoffs TBA.

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Class 2A State, United Wireless Arena, Dodge City 10:45 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Oklahoma Sciences & Arts @ Bethel (W 5 p.m.).

Saturday, Oct. 31

PREP FOOTBALL (all games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted, date and time subject to change) — State playoffs TBA.

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Class 5A State, Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina 10:45 a.m.; Class 3A State, Hutchinson Sports Arena 10:45 a.m.; Class 1A, Division I State, United Wireless Arena, Dodge City 10:45 a.m.; Class 1A, Division II State, White Auditorium, Emporia 10:45 a.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Class 5A State @ 4 Mile Creek Resort, Augusta (B 9:30 a.m., G 10:05 a.m.); Class 3A State @ Wamego CC (B noon, G 12:35 p.m.); Class 1A, 2A State, Sand Plum Park, Victoria (2A B 9:30 a.m.; 2A G 10:05 a.m.; 1A B noon; 1A G 12:35 p.m.).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel bye week (subject to change), Iowa State @ Kansas 11 a.m. (Fox Sports 1), Kansas State @ West Virginia 11 a.m. (ESPN or ESPN2).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel, Bethany @ Sterling 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Ottawa @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

Sunday, Nov. 1

PRO FOOTBALL — New York Jets @ Kansas City noon (KWCH. ch. 12.1, subject to change).

PRO SOCCER — Minnesota United FC @ Sporting Kansas City 6:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

