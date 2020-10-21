The Kansas State men's basketball team will play host to Texas A&M, while Kansas travels to Tennessee for their matchups in the eighth annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge series.

Both games are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30, and will be televised by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

For K-State, it will be its second meeting with A&M in the Challenge series, but the first at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats lost 63-53 to the Aggies in College Station, Texas, in January 2019, but lead the all-time series 18-9, including an 8-0 record at Bramlage.

"The Challenge continues to be a great success for both the Big 12 and the SEC," K-State coach Bruce Weber said in a statement. "It has also become one of the most competitive in the country with the conferences tying for the second time in the last four years in 2020.

"Texas A&M is another great addition to our schedule, and we know that any Buzz Williams-coached team will be a difficult opponent to play."

K-State is 3-4 all time in the Challenge, with all three victories coming at home — against Mississippi in 2013 and 2016, and over Georgia in 2018.

KU will face Tennessee for the third straight season, this time in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Jayhawks, who lead the all-time series 4-1, beat the Volunteers, 87-82, in the NIT Season Tip-Off final in 2018 and 74-68 last year at Allen Fieldhouse in the Challenge series.

KU is 5-2 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Jayhawks split with Florida in 2013-14 and 2014-15, with both teams winning at home, won twice against Kentucky and once against A&M, while losing at Kentucky in 2019.