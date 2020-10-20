Bethel Invitational
Saturday
Bethel CC course
WOMEN
Team scores — Cowley College 26, Newman 56, York 78, Fort Scott CC 113, McPherson 115, Bethany 123, Ottawa 142.
Individuals — 1. Suied, Lubna, Cowley College, 18:27.10; 2. Butts, Gloria, Rogers State, 18:47.10; 3. DeAngelis, Brianna, Rogers State, 19:02.06; 4. Bradshaw, Madison, Rogers State, 19:06.72; 5. Nutting, Lauren, Newman, 19:27.56; 6. Geesaman, Maria, York, 19:34.80; 7. Lesley, Zinara, Cowley College, 19:34.89; 8. Glover, Karissa, Cowley College, 19:48.74; 9. Crosley, Sara, Rogers State, 19:50.25; 10. Martinez, Marcela, Newman, 20:09.91; 11. Appleman, Alexis, MCC-Longview, 20:12.35; 12. Jackson, Shantierra, Unattached, 20:17.13; 13. Reynolds, Megan, Cowley College, 20:27.30; 14. Boden, Elyse, Bethany, 20:29.74; 15. Gonzalez, Kaelynn, Neosho CC, 20:42.67; 16. Viciano-Cansino, Paula, Cowley College, 20:45.24; 17. Williams, Caroline, Newman, 20:52.57; 18. Smoot, Maria, McPherson, 21:02.23; 19. Bernal, Angelica, Fort Scott CC, 21:03.10; 20. Miranda, Eva, Fort Scott CC, 21:07.12; 21. VanHorn, Sydney, Sterling, 21:14.34; 22. Dehart, Hannah, York, 21:18.34; 23. Guerra, Desiree, Neosho CC, 21:25.88; 24. Mitchell, Maranda, Fort Scott CC, 21:35.58; 25. Castillo, Cecilia, York, 21:39.28; 26. Mares, Ellyce, McPherson, 21:39.34; 27. Juarez, Laura, Neosho CC, 21:43.98; 28. Groh, Ellie, Newman, 21:50.80; 29. Durr, Nikera, Unattached, 22:03.31; 30. Fritz, Jordan, Ottawa, 22:04.08; 31. Helfrich, Elise, Newman, 22:06.80; 32. Carr, Timberly, York, 22:14.93; 33. Thompson, Samantha, McPherson, 22:16.19; 34. Salgado, Ashley, Newman, 22:17.58; 35. Nickell, Connie, York, 22:26.58; 36. Hershberger, Emma, Bethel, 22:29.92; 37. Auld, Zoe, Bethany, 22:30.74; 38. Masters, Bethany, McPherson, 22:52.24; 39. Grame, Aubry, Bethel, 22:53.55; 40. Nickelson, Corgan, Bethany, 22:58.42; 41. Lemus, Olivia, Ottawa, 23:13.38; 42. Laguna, Talia, Bethany, 23:22.05; 43. Escobar, Destiny, Ottawa, 23:22.88; 44. Nolan, Karstyn, Cowley College, 23:41.39; 45. Bunch, Dakota, Ottawa, 23:46.36; 46. England, Jessica, MCC-Longview, 23:46.61; 47. Reim, Alexis, Ottawa, 24:03.20; 48. Thull, Makayla, Bethany, 24:05.08; 49. Flores, Maria, Bethany, 24:10.46; 50. Estrada, Perla, Fort Scott CC, 24:25.06; 51. Tabb, Aniyaha, Fort Scott CC, 24:42.32; 52. Johnson, Ariel, Newman, 24:48.82; 53. Ehrmann, Charlotte, Bethel, 25:41.22; 54. Seibel, Ashley, McPherson, 26:13.55; 55. Wilson, Alyssa, McPherson, 29:54.11; 56. Sauceda, Hannah, Ottawa, 37:41.33; 57. Demidio, Jodi, Pratt CC, 39:25.23.
MEN
Team scores — Saint Mary 50, Cowley County 52, Newman 53, Fort Scott CC 129, Bethel 132, MCC-Longview 145, McPherson 167, Bethany 193.
Individuals — 1. Wickoren, Nathan, Kansas City Smoke, 24:29.23; 2. Pkiach, Amos, Cowley College, 24:56.92; 3. Williams, Nick, Una-Rogers State, 25:02.13; 4. Adnow, Gudisa, Fort Scott CC, 25:16.74; 5. Ultreras, Alex, Newman, 25:52.66; 6. McPhee, Zachary, Pratt CC, 25:53.16; 7. Chemalmal, Kevin, Newman, 26:00.89; 8. Cooley, Kaden, St. Mary, 26:16.95; 9. Rodriguez-Abad, Xoel, Cowley College, 26:17.31; 10. Sams, Gabriel, Unattached, 26:28.16; 11. Wilson, Kory, Rogers State, 26:30.09; 12. Longoria, Raymond, Unattached, 26:32.69; 13. Whitworth, Matt, Unattached, 26:36.22; 14. Newkirk, Brian, Unattached, 26:49.52; 15. O'Dwyer, Austin, St. Mary, 26:55.94; 16. Stoltzfus, Dylan, St. Mary, 26:56.07; 17. Merte, Jean-Benoit, Rogers State, 26:57.03; 18. Rodriguez, Joel, Cowley College, 27:01.83; 19. Oheim, Julius, Rogers State, 27:02.31; 20. Fleming, Jadin, McPherson, 27:09.05; 21. Kearney, Arran, Bethel, 27:12.89; 22. Myers, Brayden, St. Mary, 27:17.18; 23. Schmidt, Dawson, Newman, 27:18.80; 24. Kemboi, Ezekiel, Newman, 27:25.16; 25. Giles, Samuel, Cowley College, 27:30.26; 26. Bartel, Isaiah, Bethel, 27:32.46; 27. Deatherage, Cameron, MCC-Longview, 27:33.93; 28. Burnett, Jazton, St. Mary, 27:35.10; 29. Harding, Matt, Unattached, 27:37.29; 30. Valverde, Gio, Newman, 27:37.56; 31. Gurley, Clayton, MCC-Longview, 27:42.10; 32. Contreras, Javyn, Cowley College, 27:44.20; 33. Magana, Laytham, Bethel, 27:50.58; 34. Olvera, Edwin, Cowley College, 27:52.71; 35. Liermann, Caleb, Cowley College, 27:53.59; 36. Fullerton, Austin, Newman, 27:55.55; 37. Rukundo, Uwimana, Unattached, 28:04.82; 38. Budnik, Matthew, St. Mary, 28:05.95; 39. Hall, Morgan, Fort Scott CC, 28:15.63; 40. Crawley, Dawson, Cowley College, 28:16.99; 41. Mack, Brendan, Fort Scott CC, 28:18.53; 42. Wells, Aidan, Cowley College, 28:21.80; 43. Bohon, AJ, St. Mary, 28:21.89; 44. Loy, Taegan, St. Mary, 28:24.64; 45. Hill, Luke, MCC-Longview, 28:27.88; 46. Stephanos, Gus, St. Mary, 28:28.34; 47. Parkhurst, Gordon, Bethany, 28:30.45; 48. Gebrekristos, Henok, Fort Scott CC, 28:34.56; 49. Silmon, Kyle, Newman, 28:35.46; 50. Barta, Thane, McPherson, 28:38.18; 51. Liermann, Corbin, Cowley College, 28:45.40; 52. Reyes, Edgar, Cowley College, 28:49.47; 53. Given, Sebastian, MCC-Longview, 28:50.85; 54. Whatley Jr., Richard, Cowley College, 29:02.53; 55. Kiptoo, Hosea, York, 29:03.41; 56. Dandu, Ajay, Bethany, 29:03.59; 57. Boeckman, Kevin, McPherson, 29:19.58; 58. Morgan, Nick, Bethel, 29:25.78; 59. Crotinger, Evan, Bethany, 29:31.05; 60. Graham, Dylan, Fort Scott CC, 29:31.25; 61. Arredondo, Daniel, Unattached, 29:34.51; 62. Harris, Diondray, Pratt CC, 29:51.82; 63. Crissup, Donald, Bethany, 29:58.23; 64. Townes, Jaylen, St. Mary, 30:07.14; 65. Choi, Paul, McPherson, 30:11.02; 66. Smith, Austyn, MCC-Longview, 30:19.26; 67. Thai, Reagan, McPherson, 30:20.39; 68. Roth, Matthew, Avila, 30:28.21; 69. Hodson, Anthony, York, 30:32.60; 70. Funk, Carter, Bethel, 30:48.88; 71. Yoder, Christopher, Bethany, 30:56.50; 72. Howey, Jimmy, Cowley College, 31:01.80; 73. Crager, Robbie, Bethel, 31:04.93; 74. Burrell, Javin, Fort Scott CC, 31:12.11; 75. Holman, Ethan, MCC-Longview, 31:12.36; 76. Mason, Connor, Fort Scott CC, 31:22.24; 77. Eckert, Jacob, Newman, 31:23.81; 78. Parga, Ruben, Bethany, 31:26.01; 79. Hartzell, Caleb, York, 31:40.36; 80. Hubbard, Nathaniel, Cowley College, 31:51.96; 81. Stewart, Darius, Bethany, 31:53.09; 82. Rocha, Angel, MCC-Longview, 32:09.09; 83. Sy, Bret, Bethany, 32:13.42; 84. Roth, James, Avila, 32:22.07; 85. Jones, Nathan, Sterling, 32:41.19; 86. Myers, Parker, Bethany, 32:52.06; 87. DePriest, Evan, Bethel, 32:52.59; 88. Blanka, Brady, McPherson, 32:58.49; 89. Marris, Isiah, Sterling, 34:36.52; 90. Francois, Loubsky, Pratt CC, 34:51.38; 91. Wright, Levi, Avila, 35:34.83; 92. Campbell, Delmar, Pratt CC, 36:18.24; 93. Powell, Dryden, McPherson, 36:23.20.