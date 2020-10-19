More content at thekansan.com.

Seirer 32nd

at state golf

SALINA — Newton senior Mallory Seirer placed 32nd at the Class 5A state golf tournament Monday and Tuesday at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Seirer shot a 90 on Monday and an 89 on Tuesday for a 179. She finished nine strokes out of medalist contention.

Libby Green of Mill Valley was top medalist with a three-over par 143. Elizabeth Grant of St. James Academy and Samantha Maceli of Pittsburg tied for second at 145.

Kapaun-Mt. Carmel was the team champion at 665, followed by Mill Valley at 672 and St. Thomas Aquinas at 696.

Railer soccer

team claims win

The Newton High School boys’ soccer team claimed a 3-1 win over Derby Tuesday night at Fischer Field.

Collin Hershberger scored the first two goals for the Railers.

Santiago Fernandez scored Newton’s third goal.

The win clinches the top seed for the Railers in the Class 5A, Region 4 standings.

Derby falls to 6-6-2, 2-3-1 in league play.

Newton improves to 9-6, 2-3 in AV-CTL I play. Newton ends the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against 5-9-1 Salina South at Salina District Stadium.

Junior varsity — The Newton junior varsity downed Derby 1-0. Fernando Campos-Cisneros scored for Newton. The Railers end the season at 5 p.m. Thursday at Salina South.

AV-CTL I Standings

;League;Overall

;W-L-T;W-L-T

Maize So.;5-0-0;15-0-0

Maize;4-0-1;12-2-1

Campus;3-2-0;10-4-0

Newton;2-3-0;9-6-0

Derby;2-3-1;6-6-2

Hutchinson;1-4-0;6-9-0

Salina So.;0-5-0;5-9-1

Class 5A, Region 4

;W-L-T

Newton;9-6-0

Andover Ct.;8-7-0

Andover;7-8-0

Emporia;6-7-1

Burrton falls

in playoffs

CHEYLIN — The Burrton Charger football team ended the season Tuesday with a 67-0 loss to Cheylin Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Kansas Six-Man playoffs in Cheylin.

Cheylin advances to the semifinals at 7-0 against Golden Plains.

Logan McCarty led Cheylin, hitting four of four passes for 96 yards and four touchdowns. Colton McCarty rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Colton McCarty also caught a touchdown pass. Pablo Bermudez added a rushing touchdown.

Drew Shields caught two touchdown passes. Taos Dale added a touchdown reception.

Shields returned a fumble for a touchdown. Logan McCarty and Colton McCarty each returned an interception for a score.

Burrton’s stats were not reported.

Burrton its first season as a six-man team 2-3.

Six-Man Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Cheylin 67, Burrton 0

Golden Plains 62, Ashland 47

Cunningham 54, Northern Valley 36

Moscow 70, Natoma 31

Saturday’s games

Semifinals

Golden Plains (4-2) at Cheylin (7-0)

Moscow (5-1) at Cunningham (6-0)

Oct. 31

Wild West Bowl

at Dodge City

Third place: semifinal losers

Championship: semifinal winners

Berean soccer

team wins

MULVANE — The Berean Academy soccer team won its fifth straight game with a 5-1 win over Mulvane-Udall Monday in Mulvane.

Scoring details were not reported.

Mulvane-Udall drops to 4-11. Berean Academy is 9-3-1 and hosts Buhler at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Elbing.

Bethel sets

weekly schedule

The Bethel college women’s soccer match against Bethany scheduled for Friday at Thresher Stadium has been postponed. The men’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Bethel volleyball team is scheduled to host McPherson at 5 p.m. at Thresher Gym. The volleyball team plays at 5 p.m. Saturday at Avila.

The Bethel cross country team is scheduled to compete Friday at the Mid-States Classic in Winfield. The women’s race is at 10:15 a.m., followed by the men at 11 a.m.

Herrera 1-2

at ITA nationals

ROME, Ga. — Bethel College freshman Daniela Herrera finished play 1-2 Friday and Saturday at the NAIA-Intercollegiate Tennis Association Nationals at the Rome Tennis Center.

In the round of 16, Herrera fel to Yely Velykorodna of Georgia Gwinnett 7-6 (7-2), 6-2. In the first consolation rounds, Herrera fell to Madelyn Bemisderfer of Indiana Wesleyan 6-4, 6-2.

In the second consolation round, Herrera downed Nicole Christiansen of St. Francis (Ill.) 6-2, 6-2.

The meet ends the fall season for the Threshers. Bethel resumes play March 20 at Friends to open KCAC play.

Hesston team

finishes eighth

TOPEKA — The Hesston High School doubles team of senior Michaela Martin and sophomore Cassie Albin finished in eighth place to claim a medal at the Class 4A state tennis championships Friday and Saturday in Topeka.

Martin and Albin downed Riley Hagan and Olivia Hayward of Bishop Miege in the first round 6-4, 7-6 (8-6), 10-8 (tie breaker). In the quarterfinals, Martin and Albin fell to eventual champions Lily Conrad and Ella Graham of Wichita Collegiate 6-0, 6-2.

In the consolation quarterfinals, Martin and Albin downed Kinsey Nichols and Sophie Yoakum of Collegiate 9-8 (9-7). In the consolation semifinals, Martin and Albin fell to Callie Hatfield and Rylee Rusk of Wellington 9-4.

In the seventh-place match, Martin and Albin fell to Jaidyn Shultz and Lauren Farris of Parsons 9-7.

Martin and Albin finish the season 11-8.

Hesston finished 11th out of 15 teams competing. Wichita Collegiate won the team title with 27 points, followed by Circle at 18 and Buhler at 13. Hesston scored two points.

Class 4A

State Tennis

Team scores — Wichita Collegiate 27, Circle 18, Buhler 13, Wichita Trinity Academy 13, Topeka Hayden 11, Independence 8, Chapman 5, Parsons 4, Wellington 4, Bishop Miege 3, Hesston 2, Chanute 0, Clay Center 0, Fort Scott 0, Winfield 0.

Peabody-Burns

claims win

PEABODY — Noal Reynolds rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns to lead Peabody-Burns to an 80-32 win over South Haven in Eight-Man II district play in Peabody.

The game was ended in the third quarter on the 45-point rule.

Thomas Smith and Danny Hammon each rushed for a pair of touchdowns. Gabe Hosley threw a touchdown pass to Ray Vantassel.

Gage Branson returned a kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown and returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown.

Peabody-Burns is 4-3, 3-2 in district play. South Haven drops to 1-6, 0-5 in district play. Peabody-Burns plays Friday at Norwich. A win secures a playoff spot for the Warriors.

Halstead 1-2

at Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — The Halstead High School volleyball team finished 1-2 Saturday at the Hillsboro Invitational.

The Dragons downed Rock Creek 25-22, 10-25, 25-19; fell to Hillsboro 22-25, 25-17, 25-19; and fell to Circle 25-21, 25-23.

Halstead is 23-10 and plays Saturday at the Class 3A Cheney sub-state.

Hesston spikers

2-1 at Clearwater

CLEARWATER — The Hesston High School volleyball team finished 2-1 Saturday at the Clearwater Invitational.

Hesston fell to Clearwater 25-16, 25-16; beat South Haven 25-13, 25-11; and beat Conway Springs 25-14, 25-17.

"We struggled in the first match of the day moving on defense, with a number of balls falling that we would have picked up in our matches earlier in the week," Hesston coach Jason Peters said. "Our serve receive wasn’t as strong as usual, which limited our hitting options and gave Clearwater too many chances. We finished the day with two wins against South Haven and Conway Springs, serving 20 aces in those two matches combined and hitting at a much higher percentage.

"We have had a tough stretch playing 14 matches over the past two weeks against good competition, which has helped us identify what it takes for this team to play together and play well. The challenge will be to replicate that and make some more improvements to get us to the highest possible level this next week."

Hesston is 12-15 and hosts Lyons and Inman at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Hesston plays Saturday at the Class 3A sub-state at Smoky Valley.

Hesston stats

Kills: Harley Ferralez 21, Sophia Becker 15, Alex Martin 8, Katie Kueker 8, Addi Copeland 6, Brooklyn Diederich 2, Brynn Johnston 1, Anna Humphreys 1.

Assists: Humphreys 38, Ferralez 13, Copeland 1, Martin 1, Faith Elliott 1.

Aces: Humphreys 10, Kueker 7, Ferralez 3, Martin 2, Caryn Yoder 1, Becker 1.

Blocks: Kueker 3, Copeland 2, Martin 2, Becker 2, Humphreys 1.

Digs: Ferralez 18, Martin 16, Humphreys 9, Johnston 7, Becker 5, Elliott 5, Yoder 4, Copeland 4, Kueker 3, Diederich 1.

Thunder signs

F Gagnon

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder signed veteran forward Mathieu Gagnon for the 2020-21 season.

Gagnon is a nine-year pro, who spent last season with the Manchester Storm of the British Elite Ice Hockey League, scoring six goals and seven assists in 46 games.

Gagnon also played with the Fort Wayne Komets, Stockton Thunder, Tulsa Oilers and Brampton Beast of the ECHL; the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Springfield Falcons of the American Hockey League; the Nottingham Panthers of the EIHL; and HDD Jesenice, which competes in both the Alps Hockey League and Slovenian League.

In 320 professional games, Gagnon has scored 19 goals with 46 assists.

FOOTBALL

Newton freshmen 46, Salina South 0

Lakewood 20, Newton eighth-grade 18

Newton seventh-grade 26, Lakewood 6