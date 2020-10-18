Chase Briscoe continued his dominance of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday at Kansas Speedway, winning the Kansas Lottery 300 to earn his way into the Xfinity Championship 4.

Briscoe will race for the Xfinity title on Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

"I am super happy to be locked into Phoenix,’’ said Briscoe, who picked up his series-leading ninth win and second of the playoffs. "It is going to be a lot less stressful the next two weeks. That will be nice.

"I can’t say thank you enough to everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing. This (No. 98) Ford Performance Racing School Mustang was lights out. This is the car we had at Vegas. I want to take it to Phoenix because of how good it was. It has been an unbelievable year, but we have three more to go get."

Briscoe swept Saturday’s race, taking the first two stages as well as the race victory, with Daniel Hemric finishing second.

Now Briscoe and his team will turn their focus on the championship race at Phoenix.

"It allows the guys at least to focus on the car," said Briscoe, who led 159 of the 200-lap race. "I am glad after all the chaos at the beginning of the race, a lot of those guys are going to be in scary points situations. I am glad we don't have to deal with that. It has been an unbelievable year and hopefully we can finish it out strong."

Playoff contenders Austin Cindric and Noah Gragson got together early in the race, causing extensive damage to both cars.

Gragson, the pole-sitter, was knocked out of the race after leading 13 of the 16 laps he completed. Gragson entered the race in the fourth spot in the playoff standings.

Cindric, who was second in the standings at the start of the day, finished 28th.

Playoff contender Ryan Sieg placed third, his third straight top-five finish.

"To start the Round of 8 in the top-three is an awesome start for our team," Sieg said. "We just needed a few more laps to try to get the 98 (Briscoe). It was an awesome run for our family run team."

Justin Haley finished fourth Saturday while Austin Hill rounded out the top five in a race that had 10 lead changes and 10 cautions for 45 laps.

Moffitt advances to NASCAR Trucks Final 4

Brett Moffitt, driver of the No. 23 Chevrolet for GMS Racing, took an overtime victory in Saturday’s Clean Harbors 200 at Kansas Speedway, his first of the year, to lock himself into the Championship 4 for a shot at the 2020 championship in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

The championship will be decided at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6, with Moffitt, the 2018 champion, in the Championship 4 for the third straight season.

Moffitt took the lead from GMS Racing teammate Zane Smith with two laps remaining. As Smith attempted to regain the lead, Moffitt threw a block that resulted in Smith spinning out, bringing out a late-race caution.

The overtime restart saw another GMS battle up front as Moffitt fended off teammate Sheldon Creed to take home his first 2020 win.

"It’s pretty incredible,’’ Moffitt said. "Such a way to turn this season around for our 23 team. "I’ve got to apologize to the 21 team (Smith) for trying to block him, but we were racing hard for a championship spot and that’s what you’ve got to do.

"It’s go time in the season and we’ve had a pretty rough one on our team, so it’s a lot of relief to get to victory lane and to do it in such a high-pressure situation and knowing that now we’ll have a shot at racing for a championship."

The GMS Racing trio of Moffitt, Creed and Smith combined to lead 113 of the race’s total 139 laps. Creed swept the first two stages and led a race-high 61 laps despite finishing second.

Austin Hill finished third while Grant Enfinger and Chandler Smith rounded out the top five.

Christian Eckes ran sixth Saturday, followed by Timothy Peters, Matt Crafton, Derek Kraus and Trevor Bayne.

"I think that was our ticket to Phoenix right there," said Smith. "It was just whoever could work through lapped traffic there towards the end. I got him (Moffitt) and pulled away a little bit. And then, he got me, he pulled a slider on me, and then I had a big run down the hill and he just darted down and hit my right front pretty hard and it just sent me.

"We shook each other’s hand and he said ‘I know you’re mad.’ Yeah, I am mad. That’s all there was to be said."

The race saw 13 lead changes among nine drivers and four cautions for 24 laps.