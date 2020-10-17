Saturday

Oct 17, 2020 at 12:01 AM


SUNDAY, OCT. 18


TELEVISION


AUTO RACING


1 p.m.—NHRA, AAA Texas FallNationals, FS1, cable 60


1:30 p.m.—Hollywood Casino 400, NBC, cable 3


BASEBALL


7:15 p.m.—Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, FOX, cable 4


FISHING


Noon—Bassmaster Elite Series, ESPN2, cable 33


FOOTBALL


Noon—Denver at New England, CBS, cable 12


Noon—Chicago at Carolina, FOX, cable 4


3:25 p.m.—Green Bay at Tampa Bay, FOX, cable 4


7:20 p.m.—L.A. Rams at San Francisco, NBC, cable 3


GOLF


6 a.m.—Scottish Championship, TGC, cable 79


1:30 p.m.—Dominion Energy Charity Classic, TGC, cable 79


4 p.m.—CJ Cup, TGC, cable 79


HORSE RACING


11:30 a.m.—America’s Day at the Races, FS2, cable 243


MARATHON


9:30 p.m.—World Half Marathon Championship, NBCSN, cable 78


SOCCER


7:55 a.m.—Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace, NBCSN, cable 78


10 a.m.—Women, Duke at Syracuse, FSKC, cable 34


10:25 a.m.—West Ham United at Tottenham, NBCSN, cable 78


1 p.m.—Women, Louisville at Georgia Tech, FSKC, cable 34


1:30 p.m.—Benevento at AS Roma, ESPN, cable 32


2:30 p.m.—Women, Florida State at Virginia, ESPN2, cable 33


4 p.m.—Women, Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPNU, cable 244


5 p.m.—Women, Auburn at Georgia, SEC, cable 276


7 p.m.—Pachuca at Santos Laguna, FS2, cable 243


SWIMMING


8 a.m.—N 1 Budapest, CBSSN, cable 260


VOLLEYBALL


11 a.m.—South Carolina at Georgia, SEC, cable 276


Noon—Arkansas at Mississippi State, ESPNU, cable 244


3 p.m.—Louisiana State at Texas A&M, SEC, cable 276


TENNIS


2:30 p.m.—Ultimate Tennis Showdown, TTC, cable 248


RADIO


AUTO RACING


1:30 p.m.—Hollywood Casino 400, KVOB, 95.5-FM


FOOTBALL


Noon—Denver at New England, KSAL, 1150-AM


HIGH SCHOOL


NORTHERN PLAINS LEAGUE


At Downs


BOYS


Team scores


Not submitted.


Top 10 individuals


1. Eilert, St. John’s Beloit, 17:08. 2. R.Bales, Osborne, 17:54. 3. G.Bales, Osb, 18:48. 4. Huehl, Sylvan-Lucas, 19:07. 5. Rose, SL, 19:07. 6. Pruter, Natoma, 19:10. 7. T.Reeves, Pike Valley, 20:09. 8. K.Reeves, PV, 20:21. 9. Marquis, PV, 20:22. 10. Garman, PV, 22:22.


GIRLS


Team scores


Not submitted.


Top 10 individuals


1. Vath, Lincoln, 20:36. 2. Letourneau, St. John’s Beloit, 21:51. 3. Lund, Natoma, 22:37. 4. Ford, Lin, 22:40. 5. Chrisler, Nat, 23:39. 6. Meyer, SJB, 23:41. 7. Stewart, Lin, 24:26. 8. Carlin, Osborne, 24:34. 9. Creighton, Osb, 24:46. 10. Clark, SJB, 24:55.


ARK VALLEY CHISHOLM TRAIL I


At Newton


BOYS


Team scores


Maize South 42, Maize 44, Derby 81, Wichita Campus 108, Newton 112, Salina South 163, Hutchinson 198.


Salina South individuals


12. Leonard, 17:52.83. 35. Schutz, 19:54.20. 37. Barth, 19:59.36. 38. Hudson, 20:07.70. 41. Brown, 20:32.69. 43. Jamison, 21:32.77.


GIRLS


Team scores


Maize South 21, Derby 69, Salina South 88, Hutchinson 112, Maize 123, Newton 134, Wichita Campus 154.


Salina South individuals


9. Allen, 20:43.56. 13. Strang, 21:10.10. 17. Arnold, 21:46.56. 23. Fischer, 23:13.60. 26. Schrage, 23:21.58.


ARK VALLEY CHISHOLM TRAIL II


At Newton


BOYS


Team scores


Goddard Eisenhower 40, Andover 55, Arkansas City 90, Salina Central 94, Andover Central 115, Valley Center 127.


Salina Central individuals


3. Griffith, 17:14.96. 9. French, 17:51.84. 19. Tibbits, 18:38.39. 30. Affholder, 19:58.59. 37. Sheahon, 21:11.95.


GIRLS


Team scores


Goddard Eisenhower 40, Andover 44, Valley Center 54, Andover Central 95.


Salina Central individuals


12. White, 21:53.39. 23. Devila, 22:43.91. 28. Denning, 23:33.61. 29. Young, 23:35.43.


JUNIOR VARSITY


ARK VALLEY CHISHOLM TRAIL II


At Newton


BOYS


Team scores


Goddard Eisenhower 21, Andover 38, Valley Center 79, Goddard 99.


Salina Central individuals


48. Carano, 26:37.22. 50. Riley, 29:20.48.


GIRLS


Team scores


Andover 17, Valley Center 52, Andover Central 54.


Salina Central individuals


21. Helton, 27:29.19. 28. Mendenhall, 29:20.46. 32. Am.Coykendall, 30:37.11.


BIG 12 WOMEN


Friday’s games


KANSAS STATE 3, OKLAHOMA 0


Oklahoma;0;0;—;0


Kansas State;2;1;—;3


First half—KS: Turner (assist Bonnen), 3rd minute. KS: Goins (Weichel), 22nd.


Second half—KS: Entz (penalty kick), 65th minute.


Shots—O 11, KS 6. Saves—O 1, KS 4. Goalkeepers—O: Panas. KS: Werremeyer.


KANSAS 1, OKLAHOMA STATE 0


Oklahoma State;0;0;—;0


Kansas;1;0;—;1


Second half—K: Holland (penalty kick), 41st minute.


Shots—OS 9, K 7. Saves—OS 0, K 4. Goalkeepers—OS: Plotz. K: Peters.


HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS


KSHSAA STATE TOURNAMENTS


CLASS 5A


At Andover


Singles


First round—Whitaker, Wichita Kapaun, def. Leising, Emporia, 6-0, 6-0. Daily, Salina South, def. Ward, Lenexa St. James, 7-5, 2-6, 12-10. Steven, Wichita Carroll, def. Schreiner, Topeka Seaman, 6-1, 6-1. Huerta, McPherson, def. Ellis, Blue Valley Southwest, 6-1, 6-4. Sanborn, Salina Central, def. Owens, St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-2, 6-1. Stranghoner, WCar, def. Lysaught, Shawnee Heights, 6-3, 6-0. Fischer, BVSW, def. Brucker, SS, 6-2, 6-1. Boleski, WKap, def. Scott, DeSoto, 6-1, 6-0.


Quarterfinals—Steven, WCar, def. Huerta, MP, 6-2, 6-4. Stranghoner, WCar, def. Sanborn, SC, 6-1, 6-0. Boleski, WKap, def. Fischer, BVSW, 6-2, 6-1. Whitaker, WKap, def. Daily, SS, 6-0, 6-0.


Semifinals—Whitaker, WKap, def. Steven, WCar, 6-1, 6-1. Boleski, WKap, def. Stranghoner, WCar, 6-4, 6-2.


Consolation—Scott, DeS, def. Brucker, SS, 9-1. Sanborn, SC, def. Schreiner, TopSea, 9-3. Scott, DeS, def. Daily, SS, 9-6. Fischer, BVSW, def. Sanborn, SC, 9-5.


Doubles


First round—Armbrust-Nunemaker, Salina South def. Book-Kurland, Lenexa St. James, 6-1, 7-5. Jittawait-Walker, Andover, def. Doran-Hellerich, DeSoto, 6-0, 6-4. Messenger-Biddle, Arkansas City, def. Dobson-Berger, McPherson, 6-1, 6-2. Lubbers-Lubbers, Wichita Carroll, def. Collins-Hileman, DeS, 6-2, 6-1. Sinclair-Sinclair, Andover, def. Langfoss-Casmus, Leavenworth, 6-2, 6-0. Taylor-Staley, LSJ, def. Geihsler-Montoya, Salina Central, 6-0, 6-4. Unruh-Sweeney, Topeka Seaman, def. Tallman-Evans, Andover Central, 6-0, 6-4. Allen-Schneider, MP, def. Williams-Smith, Spring Hill, 6-3, 7-5.


Quarterfinals—Armbrust-Nunemaker, SS, def. Jittawait-Walker, Ando, 6-2, 6-0. Lubbers-Lubbers, WCar, def. Messenger-Biddle, ArkC, 6-4, 6-2. Sinclair-Sinclair, Ando, def. Taylor-Staley, LSJ, 6-3, 6-0. Unruh-Sweeney, TS, def. Allen-Schneider, MP, 6-2, 7-5.


Semifinals—Lubbers-Lubbers, WCar, def. Armbrust-Nenemaker, SS, 6-2, 6-4. Sinclair-Sinclair, Ando, def. Unruh-Sweeney, TopSea, 6-2, 6-4.


Consolation—Geihsler-Montoya, SC, def. Langfoss-Casmus, Leav, 9-4. Messenger-Biddle, ArkC, def. Geihsler-Montoya, SC, 9-4.


CLASS 4A


At Wichita


Singles


First round—Sebits, Wichita Trinity, def. Maxton, Chanute, 6-0, 6-0. Frieze, Chapman, def. Allen, SM Miege, 6-1, 6-2. Friess, Parsons, def. Camp, Winfield, 7-6, 6-0. Teufel, Buhler, def. Myers, SM Miege, 6-1, 6-0. Adams, Circle, def. Sandstrom, Topeka Hayden, 6-1, 6-1. Murphy, Wichita Collegiate, def. Viele, Independence, 7-6, 3-6, 10-7. Calhoon, TopHay, def. Lehl, Buh, 6-3, 6-2. Montovani, WColl, def. Babcock, Chan, 6-3, 6-0.


Quarterfinals—Montovani, WColl, def. Calhoon, TopHay, 6-2, 6-3. Adams, Cir, def. Murphy, WColl, 6-1, 6-1. Teufel, Buh, def. Friess, Par, 6-3, 6-2. Sebits, WTrin, def. Freize, Chap, 6-1, 6-3.


Semifinals—Sebits, WTrin, def. Tuefel, Buh, 6-1, 6-1. Adams, Cir, vs. Montovani, WColl, late.


Doubles


First round—Conrad-Graham, Wichita Collegiate, def. Beth-Daly, Fort Scott, 6-0, 6-5. Martin-Albin, Hesston, def. Hagan-Hayward, SM Miege, 6-4, 6-7, 10-8. Hatfield-Rusk, Wellington, def. Marquez-Gregory, Independence, 7-6, 6-7, 12-10. Hutton-Babcock, Buhler, def. Valdivia-Simons, Topeka Hayden, 6-3, 6-2. Chase-Gillispie, Circle, def. Pepin-Shull, SMM, 6-1, 6-2. Morison-Smith, Indy, def. Dunne-Majors, Wichita Trinity, 7-6, 3-6, 13-11. Meier-Voegeli, TopHay, def. Girton-Stratton, Clay Center, 6-1, 6-0. Shultz-Farris, Parsons, def. Nichols-Yoakum, WColl, 6-4, 6-4.


Quarterfinals—Conrad-Graham, WColl, def. Martin-Albin, 6-0, 6-2. Hutton-Babcock, Buh, def. Hatfield-Rusk, Well, 7-6, 6-1. Chase-Gillispie, Cir, def. Meier-Voegeli, TopHay, 6-4, 6-0.


Semifinals—Conrad-Graham, WColl, def. Hutton-Babcock, Buh, 6-1, 6-0. Chase-Gillespie, Cir, vs. Meier-Voegeli, TopHay, late.


CLASS 3-2-1A


At Wichita


Singles


First round—Perrin, Sacred Heart, def. MurCases, Scott City, 6-0, 6-0. Pearce, Kingman, def. Kramer, Marysville, 6-2, 3-6, 11-9. Manry, Larned, def. Spencer, Smoky Valley, 6-2, 6-2. Roth, Phillipsburg, def. Farha, Wichita Independent, 7-6, 2-6, 10-7. Kuhn, Victoria, def. Bender, Conway Springs, 6-0, 6-2. Dodson, Colby, def. Favero, Pittsburg Colgan, 6-4, 6-4. May, ConSp, def. Brungardt, Trego, 6-0, 6-2. Knoflicek, KC Christian, def. Bellamy, Colby, 6-2, 6-0.


Quarterfinals—Knoflicek, KCC, def. May, ConSp, 6-1, 6-1. Kuhn, Vic, def. Favero, PC, 6-0, 6-2. Roth, Ph, def. Manry, Lar, 6-3, 6-7, 10-4. Perrin, SH, def. Pearce, King, 6-0, 6-0.


Semifinals—Perrin, SH, def. Roth, Ph, 6-0, 6-0. Kuhn, Vic, vs. Knoflicek, KC Christian, late.


Doubles


First round—Bartels-Sands, KC Christian, def. Bird-Jargo, Wichita Classical, 6-0, 6-0. Haase-Windholz, Ellsworth, def. Gutierrez-Meyers-Hermosillo, Scott City, 7-5, 6-3. Boyles-Osner, Conway Springs, def. Bernhardt-Plenert, Hillsboro, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6. Cunningham-Soukup, Ellsw, def. Stoppel-Westergard, ScCi, Hammeke-Metro, Central Plains, def. Goetz-Goetz, Cimarron, 6-0, 6-2. Elliott-Rauchholz, Smoky Valley, def. Hughes-Neufeld, Hutchinson Trinity, 6-1, 6-3. Amaya-Milburn, Ashland, def. Jeffrey-Oeser, CP, 6-3, 6-2. Matteucci-Weiss, Sacred Heart, def. Green-Jargo, WClas, 6-1, 6-1.


Quarterfinals—Bartels-Sands, KCC, def. Haase-Windholz, Ellsw, 6-3, 6-0. Cunningham-Soukup, Ellsw, def. Boyles-Osner, ConSp, 6-3, 6-0. Hammeke-Metro, CP, def. Elliott-Rauchholz, SV, 2-6, 6-4, 10-7. Matteucci-Weiss, SH, 6-4, 6-2.


Bartels-Sands, KCC, def. Cunningham-Soukup, Ellsw, 6-1, 6-1. Hammeke-Metro, CP, vs. Matteucci-Weiss, SH, late.


BIG 12


AT NORMAN, OKLA.


Oklahoma def. Kansas, 13-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16, 15-13


AT MANHATTAN


Texas def. Kansas State, 25-19, 21-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-7


STATE COLLEGE


AT STERLING


Sterling def. Kansas Wesleyan, 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 15-8


AT OVERLAND PARK


Tabor def. Kansas Christian, 25-9, 25-13, 25-22


HIGH SCHOOL


AT PHILLIPSBURG


Phillipsburg def. Plainville, 25-16, 25-7. Phillipsburg def. Ellis, 25-9, 25-13. Ellis def. Plainville, 25-23, 25-18


AT SMITH CENTER


Trego def. Hill City, 25-7, 25-21. Trego def. Russell, 25-14, 25-22. Smith Center def. Hill City, 25-17, 25-14. Hill City def. Russell, 21-25, 26-24, 25-14. Smith Center def. Trego, 25-18, 25-13


AT HAYS


TMP-Marian def. Stockton, 25-19, 25-6. Norton def. Oakley, 25-17, 25-121. Norton def. Stockton, 25-9, 25-17. TMP-Marian def. Oakley, 25-11, 25-18. Oakley def. Stockton, 25-15, 25-22. TMP-Marian def. Norton, 25-8, 25-19