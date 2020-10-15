NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Check with individual schools about attendance procedures and ticket information.

Saturday, Oct. 17

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Halstead @ Hillsboro Inv. 9 a.m.; Hesston @ Clearwater Inv. 9 a.m.; Berean Academy, Moundridge, Remington, Sedgwick @ HOAL, Marion 9 a.m.; Goessel, Peabody-Burns @ WSL, Herington (note site change) 9 a.m.; Burrton @ HOPL, Norwich TBA.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton @ AV-CTL I and II, Centennial Park (note venue change, four spectators per participant) 10 a.m. (Division II at 8 a.m.).

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Class 4A State @ Kossover Tennis Center, Topeka 10 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Friends @ Bethel ppd., Kansas @ West Virginia 11 a.m. (Fox Sports 1).

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel Inv. 10:45 a.m. (no spectators allowed).

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ ITA National Championships, Gulf Shores, Ala. (W, TBA).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel, Southwestern @ McPherson 1 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Chicago 2:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Oct. 18

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ ITA National Championships, Gulf Shores, Ala. (W, TBA).

Monday, Oct. 19

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ Class 5A State, Salina Municipal GC 10 a.m.; Class 6A State @ Hesston GC 10 a.m.

PREP BOYS’ SOCCER — Berean Academy @ Mulvane 6:30 p.m.

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Buffalo 4 p.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1)

Tuesday, Oct. 20

PREP FOOTBALL — Burrton @ Six-Man playoffs TBA.

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ Class 5A State, Salina Municipal GC 10 a.m.; Class 6A State @ Hesston GC 10 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Andover, Campus @ Newton 5 p.m. (no spectators permitted); Inman, Lyons @ Hesston 5 p.m.

PREP SOCCER — Derby @ Newton 6:30 p.m. (no spectators permitted).

Wednesday, Oct. 21

No area events scheduled.

Thursday, Oct. 22

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Elyria Christian @ Berean Academy 4 p.m.

PREP SOCCER — Newton @ Salina South 6:30 p.m. (Salina District Stadium).

Friday, Oct. 23

PREP FOOTBALL (all games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Newton @ Campus, Halstead @ Wichita Trinity Academy, Hesston @ Clearwater, Elkhart @ Remington, Conway Springs @ Sedgwick, Moundridge @ Pretty Prairie, Goessel @ Medicine Lodge, Peabody-Burns @ Norwich.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethany @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ McPherson 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ Class 5A Sub-State, Andover Central (note site change) 1 p.m.; Halstead @ Class 3A Sub-State, Cheney 1 p.m.; Hesston @ Class 3A Sub-State, Lindsborg 1 p.m.; Berean Academy, Moundridge, Remington, Sedgwick @ Class 2A Sub-State, Inman 1 p.m.; Goessel @ Class 1A, Division I Regionals, Little River 1 p.m.; Peabody-Burns, Burrton @ Class 1A, Division II Sub-State, Burrton 1 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, Lake Barton (G 10 a.m., B 10:45 a.m.); Halstead, Hesston @ Class 3A Regionals, Southeast of Saline High School (G 10 a.m., B 10:30 a.m.), Berean Academy, Moundridge, Remington, Sedgwick @ Class 2A Regionals, Harvey County East Lake (G 10 a.m., B 10:40 p.m.); Goessel, Burrton @ Class 1A Regionals, Prairie Ridge CC Course, Hutchinson (G noon, B 12:35 p.m.).

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton @ Shawnee Mission Inv. 12:30 p.m. (Indian Creek Technology Center).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Ottawa @ Bethel 1 p.m., Kansas @ Kansas State 11 a.m. (Fox Sports 1).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ Avila 5 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel @ Mid-States Classic, Winfield 11:15 a.m.

PRO SOCCER — Colorado @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Oct. 25

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Denver 7:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

