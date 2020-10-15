The Newton High School boys’ soccer team had little drama in a 10-0 win over Arkansas City Thursday night at Fischer Field.

The game was called with 6:26 remaining on the 10-goal rule. It was the sixth 10-goal game Arkansas City has given up this season. Newton rebounds from a 1-0 loss against Maize Tuesday.

Newton outshot the 1-12-1 Bulldogs 35-0, 22-0 on goal.

Santiago Fernandez scored three goals. Trev Golubski scored a goal with two assists. Gerardo Torres scored a goal with an assist.

"We’ve been playing well," Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. "Tuesday night, we played fantastic defense, but we just couldn’t get any offensive creativity up top. Tonight, we really tried to play a 1-2 touch and we’re a whole different team when we play the 1-2 touch. We created a lot more opportunities. We were able to get some of those players who haven’t had a chance to play some time tonight, and they did a fantastic job."

Kellen Peri had 13 saves in goal for the Bulldogs. Newton used two keepers, neither of which faced a shot.

Newton opened with one of the fastest goals in school history when Fernandez scored 13 seconds into the game. Newton didn’t strike again for more than 15 minutes on a Gerardo Torres goal.

Newton scored three goals in a span of 57 seconds to put things away — two by Fernandez and one by Golubski. The Railers added a goal by Joel Franz in the 32nd minute.

Newton started the second half with a number of reserves, including backup keeper Yael Aramburu.

The closest Arkansas City came to a shot was a direct kick in the 49th minute that hit the football crossbar.

Jiovani Valdivia, Misael Campos Cisneros, Alex Sanchez-Cortinas and Carson Ebert each scored a goal for the Railers in the second half. Ebert’s goal ended the game.

"That was even Selvin’s (Abrego) call," Jantzi said. "I was going to keep him in there to get his goals-against average down, but he was OK with Yael going in."

Newton is 8-6 and hosts Derby at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. No spectators will be permitted at the game. Newton currently leads Andover Central by a game in the regional standings.

"Derby is always tough," Jantzi said. "We haven’t played well against them the last several years. This will be a game we’ll need going into the playoffs. Salina South is tough. The guys are fighting for each other and doing a good job coming together as a team. We’re going to be able to compete with anyone we come up with."