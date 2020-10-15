There’s never really a question about whether anyone from Rossville or Silver Lake is ready for their annual War on 24 showdown.

That’s simply the nature of the rivalry. Particularly when both teams are undefeated, as they are this year, and ranked No. 1 and 2 in Class 2A, as they are this year.

But when No. 1 Rossville plays host to No. 2 Silver Lake on Friday night, both teams are truly ready for the test they will receive. After three straight weeks of minimal challenges, a showdown of this magnitude is exactly what both need with the postseason only two weeks away.

"It’s time for a test, but there’s also a lot on the line," Rossville coach Derick Hammes said. "Our league is somewhat fractured with districts, but both of us want to be undefeated in league play. The No. 1 seed in playoffs is something we’re both playing for. There’s plenty on the line with this game and that’s what makes it so special, and that’s why it’s the rivalry that it is."

Rossville is 6-0 and after easily handling a season-opening test with Centralia 42-6 and then surviving a 58-57 shootout win over Rock Creek, the Bulldawgs haven’t been pushed. They’ve outscored their last three opponents 255-18.

Silver Lake, meanwhile, is 4-0 and after beginning its season with a last-second 29-28 win over Riley County, the Eagles also have been on cruise control. In their last three games, the Eagles have outscored their opponents 201-22.

While both coaches said they’ve found plenty of positives in those wins, Friday will provide a whole lot more answers going forward.

"It’s a measuring stick to evaluate where we’re at," Silver Lake coach C.J. Hamilton said. "We’re always evaluating and matching what we’re trying to teach technique and scheme-wise to our personnel. That’s an ongoing thing until you get to the playoffs and then you just do what you do. We’ve been a little bit inconsistent and with just four games, you anticipate that a little bit. We’ve played well at times and then we’ve played not so well at other times."

Silver Lake went into the season with its biggest question mark coming at quarterback with junior Daigan Kruger taking over for departed starter Cody Hay. After battling injuries through his first two seasons, Kruger has solidified the position quite nicely this season.

In four games (Silver Lake had its first two weeks wiped out by COVID-19), Kruger has thrown for 667 yards and 12 touchdowns, while getting picked off just once. He’s also Silver Lake’s leading rusher with 334 yards and seven touchdowns.

"He’s done a good job, and he’s basically a freshman as far as game experience," Hamilton said. "Sometimes he gets pretty jacked up and he’s a fierce competitor."

Hammes sees the same thing.

"He’s competitive and that pops on film to me," Hammes said. "He fights for yards, extends his time in the pocket and he’s out there to win. You can see that in the way he plays."

Rossville, meanwhile, returned the bulk of its skill performers from a year ago, and the group has performed at a high level, with the Bulldawgs averaging 59.2 points and 418.3 yards per game.

Junior quarterback Torrey Horak has run for 684 yards and 17 touchdowns and also thrown for 560 yards and 10 touchdowns. Woodrow Rezac, Kaiden Brown, Corey Catron and Tyree Sowers have combined for 983 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns, while Bo Reeves leads the receivers with 313 yards and seven touchdowns.

Silver Lake was able to bottle up Rossville’s playmakers a year ago in a 14-13 win. The Bulldawgs gained 240 yards in the game, but couldn’t punch in a key touchdown after a first-and-goal setting at the Silver Lake 3 and also saw the Eagles return a fumble for a touchdown.

Duplicating that defensive effort will be a challenge this season, Hamilton said.

"Just having a year of experience, plus their people up front are better," Hamilton said. "They’ve always had the good skills and now they’ve got the people up front that can match that. They’ve gained a year of experience and confidence and they really play well together."

So the key to slowing Rossville?

"Not let them have it," Hamilton said. "The more opportunities you give them, they’re going to score on big plays. That’s their MO and they have playmakers all over the field. If they don’t have the ball, they can’t score, but that’s obviously easier said than done."

With Silver Lake’s offense averaging 57.5 points and 427.8 yards per game, Friday’s contest could become an offensive shootout. Hammes said he wasn’t sure if that was preferable or not.

"If you have a high-possession game, offensively at least, you get into the playbook a little bit and have some opportunities and have enough possessions where you can make a mistake or two," he said. "If you get into a defensive battle, you really have to limit your mistakes because you won’t have as many opportunities. We’ve played it both ways and I don’t prefer either one, I just want to score one more than they do."