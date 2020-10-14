Note: Schedule subject to change with little to no notice.

Southwestern (2-0) at Kansas Wesleyan (3-0) 1 p.m.

Southwestern downed McPherson 45-7 last week. Kansas Wesleyan downed William Penn 42-6 last week in a replacement game for the Coyotes.

Southwestern is led by Keyshawn Wyatt with 195 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Brad Cagle passed for 345 yards and five touchdowns. Keyshawn Jones has 260 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

For Kansas Wesleyan, Isaiah Randalle has 933 passing yards with 10 touchdowns. Quincy Sandoval has 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Stevie Williams has 360 receiving yards with five touchdowns.

McPherson (3-2) at Ottawa (1-0) 1 p.m.

McPherson fell to McPherson 45-7 last week. Ottawa hasn’t played since Sept. 12, beating Oklahoma Panhandle State 27-21 in non-conference play.

McPherson’s Joshua Pisik has 594 passing yards with eight touchdowns, followed by Max Tucker with 302 passing yards and two touchdowns. LeMeshio Hill has 193 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Ben Nikkel has 279 receiving yards with a touchdown.

For Ottawa, Eugene Sainterling has 126 passing yards with three touchdown. Derrick Curtis has 72 rushing yards with a touchdown. Colton Davis has 65 receiving yards with a touchdown.

Tabor (0-3) at Saint Mary (0-0) 1 p.m.

Tabor last played Sept. 26, falling to McPherson 21-14.

Saint Mary has yet to play this season. The Spires are coming off an 0-11 season in 2019.

Tabor is led by Trey McGee with 647 passing yards with four touchdowns, along with 72 rushing yards. Javien Creary has 92 rushing yards with a touchdown. Derrick Harper has 200 receiving yards with three touchdowns.

Bethany (0-2) at Sterling (0-3) 1:30 p.m.

Bethany lost to Avila 41-6 last week. Sterling lost to Friends 56-21 last week.

Bethany is led by Colione Evans with 145 rushing yards and a touchdown. Austin Desnson has 372 passing yards with four touchdowns. Darren Rittwage has 181 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Sterling’s Ethan Richardson has 430 passing yards with five touchdowns. Chase Whitehead has 144 rushing yards with two touchdowns. T.C. Smith has 236 receiving yards with a touchdown.

Friends (2-3) at Bethel (4-0), postponed

This is the second straight week Bethel has had to postpone play because of COVID-19 cases. No make-up date has been set.

Bethel last played Oct. 3, beating MidAmerica Nazarene 85-35. The next scheduled game for the Threshers is Oct. 24 at home against Ottawa.

Friends downed Sterling 56-21 at home. The next scheduled game for Friends is next week at home against Southwestern.

Avila (2-1) bye

Avila last played Oct. 3, beating Bethany 41-6. Avila plays next week at Kansas Wesleyan.