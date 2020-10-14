Note: Schedule subject to change at little or no notice

Class 3A, District 7

Wichita Collegiate (6-0) @ Halstead (3-3)

Halstead edged Hesston 48-34 last week, while Collegiate downed Clearwater 31-19. Collegiate is 4-0 in district play, while Halstead is 1-2. A Collegiate win sets up a potential district and Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division IV showdown against Andale. A Halstead win solidifies the playoff chances for the Dragons.

Halstead’s Lakin Farmer has 1,507 rushing yards, including 533 yards last week, with 16 touchdowns.

Hesston (3-3) @ Wichita Trinity Academy (1-4)

Hesston fell to Halstead 48-34 last week, while Trinity Academy’s game against Andale was canceled. Trinity Academy is 0-2 in district play, while Hesston is 0-3.

Hesston’s Ryan Eilert has 1,030 passing yards and six touchdowns and 167 rushing yards and four touchdowns, but saw limited action last week. Hudson Ferralez passed for 275 yards with a touchdown last week and 285 yards passing for the season.

Nick Arnold has 542 rushing yards and seven touchdowns and 116 receiving yards and a touchdown. Ben Bollinger has 503 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Brayden Schilling has 434 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Class 1A, District 4

Sedgwick (6-0) @ Elkhart (2-4)

Sedgwick is 3-0 in district play after a 42-21 win over Remington last week. Elkhart is on a two-game winning streak, topping Stanton County 14-10 last week. Elkhart is 2-2 in district play.

Elkhart is led by Lance Addington with 533 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Kage Ralstin has 210 passing yards and three touchdowns. Clayson Nave has 69 receiving yards.

Eight-Man I, District 5

Pretty Prairie (2-4) @ Goessel (3-3)

Both teams are 2-1 in district play. The winner is in a strong position to claim a playoff spot.

Goessel topped Fairfield 56-6 last week. Pretty Prairie downed Medicine Lodge 56-20.

Goessel’s Grant Bryant has 287 passing yards and five touchdowns and 367 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Jake Wiens has 461 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Nate Zogleman has 195 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Fairfield (0-6) @ Moundridge (2-4)

Moundridge fell to Attica-Argonia 26-6 last week while Fairfield fell to Goessel 56-6. Moundridge is 1-2 in district play, while Fairfield is 0-3 in district play.

Moundridge’s Corbin Unurh has 496 passing yards and six touchdowns and 179 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Brayden Conquest has 290 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Braden Schmidt has 206 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Jon Schlosser has 239 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Fairfield’s Cody Canady has 607 passing yards and three touchdowns and 353 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Ashtin Cochran has 378 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Eight-Man II, District 6

South Haven (1-5) @ Peabody-Burns (3-3)

Peabody-Burns downed Caldwell 38-18 last week. South Haven was edged by Stafford 68-60 last week. Peabody-Burns is 2-2 in district play while South Haven is 0-4.

Peabody-Burns’ Phillip Young has 332 passing yards and four touchdowns and 204 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Noal Reynolds has 625 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Thomas Smith has 244 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Jake Partridge has 142 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Non-District

Heart of America League

Remington (2-4) @ Inman (5-1)

Remington fell to Sedgwick 42-21 last week. Inman downed Ell-Saline 48-7 last week.

Six Man

Rolla (2-2) @ Burrton (2-2)

Canceled

Burrton hasn’t played since beating Deerfield 45-31 Oct. 2. Rolla hasn’t played since beating Deerfield 62-6 Sept. 25.

The next game scheduled for Burrton would be the quarterfinals of the six-man playoffs Tuesday with the site, time and opponent to be determined.