Now Manhattan’s football team knows why coach Joe Schartz insists on practicing the ancient, seldom-used swinging gate play.

Manhattan, trailing by one in overtime, scored the game-winning 2-point conversion off the play that is believed to have originated in the 1930s, pulling out a 32-31 Centennial League win Friday night at Washburn Rural.

MHS junior kicker Grant Snowden took a pitch from senior Dayne Aschenbrenner and was able to out-race the Junior Blue defense to the end zone as Manhattan improved to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the league.

"The kids get so irritated with me because we do it every practice, and we rarely use it, but it always comes in handy,’’ Schartz said. "We start it in fall practice and do it every day, just a few reps, and it always comes in handy.’’

Washburn Rural, which battled back from 14-3 and 24-10 deficits to force the overtime, drew first blood in the OT on a 17-yard run from senior quarterback Cooper Carlgren (Giles Frederickson kick), but Manhattan answered on its second snap in OT, with sophomore quarterback Keenen Schartz hitting senior Mason Reid for an 11-yard TD to pull Manhattan within 31-30.

Joe Schartz then had a decision to make and said he decided to win or lose with the swinging gate.

"It was the right call at that time,’’ he said. "Washburn Rural was really clicking on offense and we were struggling at times to convert on offense, so once we got in (the end zone) it was the right call to make.’’

Washburn Rural (2-4, 1-3) trailed 24-10 after Manhattan senior Lorenzo Wilhoite scored on a 15-yard run (Snowden kick) with 6:42 left in regulation, but Rural answered on its very next play from scrimmage, with Carlgren connecting with junior Robby Bolin for a 63-yard TD strike (Frederickson kick).

After forcing a Manhattan punt, Rural drove 55 yards in five plays for the tying touchdown, a 22-yard pass from Carlgren to Bolin (Frederickson kick) with 1:54 left in the fourth.

The Junior Blues forced another Manhattan punt and Rural drove from its 36-yard-line to the MHS 31 before Frederickson, a junior, narrowly missed a 49-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds of regulation.

Frederickson had the distance but missed wide.

Washburn Rural coach Steve Buhler said he was proud of his team’s effort in the heartbreaking loss.

"The effort was absolutely outstanding,’’ Buhler said. "You’re down at halftime and (Manhattan) was playing physical and we came out and made some adjustments. I thought the coaches did a good job of adjusting offensively and defensively and kind of opened things up and got the momentum back, and the kids got their energy level back in the second half and did everything they could.

"We just needed to finish it out. They make a play (on the swinging gate) and we don’t. It’s a one-play thing in overtime and they did a good job executing their play.’’

Aschenbrenner, who split time between quarterback and running back, rushed for 132 yards on 23 carries and passed for another 32 yards while Keenen Schartz passed for 70 yards, including the TD in overtime, and ran for a score.

Wilhoite added 98 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

Carlgren completed 13 of 16 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores while Bolin caught nine passes for 207 yards, including eight catches for 203 yards in the second half.

"The first half it was kind of hard getting open and we came in at halftime and drew some things up that worked,’’ Bolin said. "I was just out there trying my hardest and Cooper was throwing good throws all the time and me and him definitely have a good hookup for sure.’’

Washburn Rural trailed 14-3 at the half and it could have been worse, with Manhattan coming up empty on a pair of red zone scoring opportunities.

Rural got on the board first, getting a 23-yard field goal from Frederickson as the Junior Blues took advantage of a Manhattan fumble on MHS’ second play from scrimmage.

The miscue gave the Junior Blues the ball at the Manhattan 28, and Rural picked up a first down at the 10, but was stymied at that point and settled for Frederickson’s field goal at the 8:47 mark of the opening quarter.

It took Manhattan just over two minutes to take the lead, however, with Aschbrenner running for a 34-yard touchdown to cap a five-play, 80-yard scoring drive at the 6:54 mark of the first quarter.

Manhattan recovered the ensuing kickoff at the Rural 48, but had a 44-yard touchdown wiped out by a penalty. MHS also missed a 22-yard field goal attempt midway through the second quarter when Snowden’s attempt hit the upright.

MHS made it 14-3 three plays after recovering a Rural fumble at the Junior Blue 11, with K. Schartz scoring a 1-yard TD (Snowden kick).

Cargren made it 14-10 with an 8-yard run (Frederickson kick) with 6:39 left in the third, but Manhattan got a 29-yard field goal from Snowden and Wilhoite’s TD to build a 14-point advantage before Rural started its late comeback.

MANHATTAN 32, WASHBURN RURAL 31 (OT)

Manhattan (3-3, 2-2);7;7;3;7;8;—;32

Washburn Rural (2-4, 1-3);0;3;7;14;7;—;31

Washburn Rural — Frederickson 23 FG

Manhattan — Aschenbrenner 34 run (Snowden kick)

Manhattan — Schartz 1 run (Snowden kick)

Washburn Rural — Carlgren 8 run (Frederickson kick)

Manhattan — Snowden 29 FG

Manhattan — Wilhoite 15 run (Snowden kick)

Washburn Rural — Bolin 63 pass from Carlgren (Frederickson kick)

Washburn Rural — Bolin 22 pass from Carlgren (Frederickson kick)

Washburn Rural — Carlgren 17 run (Frederickson kick)

Manhattan — Reid 11 pass from Schartz (Snowden run)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing — Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 23-132, Wilhoite 17-98, Newby 3-8, Snowden 1-3, Schartz 2-(minus)-1. Washburn Rural: Carlgren 25-87, Fager 7-18, Adams 2-(minus)-3, Team 1-(minus)-11.

Passing — Manhattan: Schartz 4-8-1, 70 yards; Aschenbrenner 4-6-0, 32 yards. Washburn Rural: Carlgren 13-16-0, 227.

Receiving — Manhattan: Hall 3-25, Brown 2-40, Aschenbrenner 2-26, Reid 1-11. Washburn Rural: Bolin 9-207, Williams 3-18, Sabbarini 1-2.

Punting — Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 4-33.0. Washburn Rural: Smoot 3-39.0.