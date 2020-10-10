Class 3A, District 7

(Central Kansas League)

Halstead 48, Hesston 34

HESSTON — Halstead High School running back Lakin Farmer rushed for 532 yards with six touchdowns to lead the Dragons to a 48-34 win over the rival Hesston Swathers Friday night in Class 3A district and Central Kansas League play.

Tied 34-34 with Farmer scored on runs of 95 and 87 yards to put the Dragons ahead with 1:23 remaining.

Cameron Kohr also added a rushing touchdown for the Dragons, 3-3 overall, 1-2 in district play and 3-1 in league play.

For Hesston, 3-3 overall, 1-2 in district play and 3-1 in league play, Nick Arnold rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Brady Cox rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Hudson Ferralez passed for 275 yards with a touchdown. Ben Bollinger had 111 receiving yards. Brayden Schilling had 108 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Halstead hosts Wichita Collegiate Friday. Hesston plays Friday at Wichita Trinity Academy.

Halstead;20;6;8;14;—48

Hesston;7;14;0;13;—34

Scoring

1q. Ha. Farmer 16-yd. run (run failed) 10:03

1q. He. Cox 34-yd. run (Schmidt kick) 8:23

1q. Ha. Farmer 82-yd. run (run failed) 7:27

1q. Ha. Farmer 48-yd. run (Farmer run) 7:27

2q. He. Cox 4-yd. run (Schmidt kick) 11:30

2q. He. Arnold 36-yd. run (Schmidt kick) 5:21

2q. Ha. Korh 1-yd. run (run failed) 2:05

3q. Ha. Farmer 25-yd. run (Farmer run) 2:02

4q. He. Schilling 16-yd. pass from Ferralez (Schmidt kick) 11:46

4q. He. Arnold 2-yd. run (kick failed) 7:09

4q. Ha. Farmer 95-yd. run (Hiebert run) 6:51

4q. Ha. Farmer 87-yd. run (pass failed) 1:23

Team stats

;Hal.;Hes.

First downs;22;30

Rushing-yards;53-667;31-235

Passing yards;10;283

Comp-att-int;2-4-0;20-40-1

Punts-avg.;3-31.0;2-20.0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-0

Penalties-yards;10-100;7-41

Time of poss.;27:01;20:59

Individual stats

RUSHING — Halstead: Farmer 34-532, Hiebert 4-72, Lopez 8-45, Kohr 7-18. Hesston: Arnold 18-139, Cox 7-52, Eilert 4-48, Ferralez 2-(-4).

PASSING — Halstead: Kohr 2-4-0, 10 yards. Hesston: Ferralez 19-38-1, 275 yards; Eilert 1-2-0, 8 yards.

RECEIVING — Halstead: Hiebert 2-10. Hesston: Bollinger 7-111, Schilling 8-108, Cox 5-64.

Missed field goals — none.

Eight-Man I, District 5

Goessel 56, Fairfield 6

LANGDON — The Goessel Bluebirds got the ground game going, rushing for eight touchdowns in a 56-6 win over Fairfield Friday night in district play in Langdon.

The game was called in the third quarter on the 45-point rule.

Grant Bryant rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Jake Wiens rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Kacen Smith rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Luke Wiens added a rushing touchdown.

For Fairfield, Cody Canady rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown and passed for 96 yards. Ashtin Cochran had 68 yards receiving.

Fairfield drops to 0-6, 0-3 in district play.

Goessel is 3-3 overall, 2-1 in district play, and hosts Pretty Prairie Friday.

Goessel;28;22;6;x;—56

Fairfield;0;6;0;x;—6

Scoring

1q. G Smith 37-yd. run (Bryant run) 10:14

1q. G Wiens 36-yd. run (run failed) 7:34

1q. G Bryant 31-yd. run (Flaming run) 4:39

1q. G Smith 25-yd. run (run failed) 1:45

2q. G Wiens 21-yd. run (Wiens pass from Bryant) 10:42

2q. G Bryant 63-yd. run (run failed) 9:01

2q. G Wiens 31-yd. run (Flaming run) 8:48

2q. F Canady 1-yd. run (pass failed) :00

3q. G Wiens 9-yd. run (game ended) 7:36

Team stats

;Goe.;Frf.

First downs;13;10

Rushing-yards;21-344;28-91

Passing yards;0;96

Comp-att-int;0-4-0;5-14-1

Punts-avg.;1-32.0;5-38.0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-yards;6-50;5-30

Time of poss.;8:31;27:30

Individual stats

RUSHING — Goessel: Bryant 6-131, Wiens 8-110, Smith 3-81, Wiens 1-31, Flaming 2-10, team 1-(-19). Fairfield: Canady 24-87, Bauman 1-4, As.Cochran 1-0, Az.Cochran 2-0.

PASSING — Goessel: Bryant 0-4-0, 0 yards. Fairfield: Canady 5-14-1, 96 yards.

RECEIVING — Goessel: none. Fairfield: As.Cochran 4-68, Bauman 1-28.

Missed field goals — none.

Attica-Argonia 26, Moundridge 6

MOUNDRIDGE — Xander Newberry rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown and passed for 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead Attica-Argonia to a 26-6 win over Moundridge Friday in district play in Moundridge.

Tied 6-6 at the half, the Titans scored three second-half touchdowns to remain unbeaten.

Conner Harnden had 83 receiving yards on five catches with two touchdowns. Adam Blanchet added a rushing touchdown for the Titans.

Corbin Unruh rushed for a touchdown for Moundridge. He also passed for 118 yards on eight of 16 attempts. Korbin Wedel had 48 receiving yards.

Attica-Argonia is 6-0, 3-0 in district play. Moundridge is 2-4, 1-2 in district play. Moundridge plays Friday at home against Fairfield.

Att-Arg.;6;0;14;6;—26

Moundridge;6;0;0;0;—6

Scoring

1q. M Unrun 1-yd. run (pass failed) 8:02

1q. AA Newberry 11-yd. run (pass failed) 1:36

3q. AA Harnden 25-yd. pass from Newberry (Phillips pass from Newberry) 6:03

3q. AA Harnden 16-yd. pass from Newberry (pass failed) :42

4q. AA Blanchet 4-yd. run (pass failed) 5:15

Team stats

;AA;Mdg.

First downs;19;15

Rushing-yards;29-194;44-108

Passing yards;112;118

Comp-att-int;8-16-1;8-16-0

Punts-avg.;1-34.0;3-21.3

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;7-70;3-15

Time of poss.;21:10;26:50

Individual stats

RUSHING — Attica-Argonia: Newberry 18-149, Blanchet 7-39, Harnden 3-7, Phillips 1-(-1). Moundridge: Conquest 14-40, Schmidt 9-35, Ptacek 4-25, Stucky 2-7, Everhart 2-4, Schrag 1-0, Unruh 12-(-3).

PASSING — Attica-Argonia: Newberry 8-16-1, 112 yards. Moundridge: Unruh 8-16-0, 118 yards.

RECEIVING — Attica-Argonia: Harnden 5-83, Blanchet 1-15, Rogers 1-11, Phillips 1-3. Moundridge: Wedel 2-48, Schlosser 3-39, Schrag 1-14, Brandewiede 1-11, Dougherty 1-6.

Missed field goals — none.

Other games

Peabody-Burns 48, Caldwell 18

Sedgwick 42, Remington 21

Burrton vs. Pawnee Heights ccd.