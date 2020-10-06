For the first three quarters of the game, the Newton High School boys soccer team had unbeaten Maize South under control Tuesday night in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play at Fischer Field.

The Mavericks were able to get their breakaway game going in the final 20 minutes to claim a 3-1 win.

Alex Sanchez-Cortinas put the Railers ahead with a 42-yard direct kick in the 29th minute.

South equalized in the 63rd minute when Vitor Geromel finished a pass from Robert Giroux. Raul Gerhardus knocked in a header from Giroux in the 65th minute. Giroux put things out of reach in the 78th minute on a pass from Landon Eskridge.

"I thought we played well throughout the match," Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. "Watching film, we pressured them more than any other team and we took advantage of that. I was very proud of the guys.

"We broke down defensive-wise. We didn’t cover the back side on that first goal. That second goal came from the outside and was a good finish. That’s a good squad over there. They were a final-two team. They have very good quality."

South controlled possession early, but Newton was able to get some attack as the half continued. Newton was outshot 9-3 in the first half, but won seven corner kicks to three for the Mavericks.

Newton continued to get possessions in the second half, but was held to one shot in the period. South got just one shot in the first 20 minutes of the second half, but converted on all three shots in the final 20 minutes.

Payton Simon had three saves in goal for South, 11-0. Selvin Abrego posted four saves in goal for Newton.

The Railers fall to 6-5 and play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hutchinson at the Unified School District 308 athletic complex. The Salthawks are 5-6 after a 10-0 win over Arkansas City on the road.

Pending the outcome of the Andover-Valley Center game, Newton holds either a one-game lead over Andover in the regional standings or is tied with five games remaining. The Trojans hold the tie-breaker.

"It will be a tough game," Jantzi said. "We don’t have an easy schedule. It will be important to win that game."

MAIZE SOUTH 3, NEWTON 1

Maize So.;0;3;—3

Newton;1;0;—1

1. N Alex Sanchez-Cortinas (unassisted) 28:25

2. MS Vitor Geromel (Robert Giroux) 62:30

3. MS Raul Gerhardus (Giroux) 64:57

4. MS Grioux (Landon Eskridge) 77:49

Total shots — MS 9-4—13, New. 3-1—4. Shots on goal — MS 5-3—8, New. 3-1—4. Saves — MS: Payton Simon (W) 2-1—3. New.: Selvin Abrego (L) 5-1—6. Corner kicks — MS 5, New. 7. Fouls — MS 15, New. 9. Offside — MS 4, New. 1. Cautions — MS: Gerhardus 39:47, Peyton Wilson 74:49, Garrett Petty 78:40. New.: Trev Golubski 78:30.

Junior varsity — Maize South 1, Newton 0